How a Wisconsin medical student and an Afghan refugee help each other get a new start in Wausau

WAUSAU – The medical student came to Wausau after living in Africa, Atlanta and Alaska. The refugee arrived in central Wisconsin via Afghanistan, Germany and New Jersey.

They were brought together by interweaving forces of life: the epic and tragic course of war for the refugee and a goal to help people improve their lives on the part of the student.

Now the med student, 35-year-old Chicago area native Jonathan Bressler, and Mohammad, a 43-year-old husband and father of four from Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, are helping each other get a new start in the middle of Wisconsin.

Mohammad had just completed studies to become a civil engineer when he decided to work with American military forces and the U.S. State Department. Mohammad asked that his last name not be used for this story because his oldest son and mother still are in Afghanistan and could be targeted by the ruling Taliban.

Bressler is a first-year student at the Medical College of Wisconsin's Central Wisconsin campus in Wausau . Students who attend the college work on public service projects related to their studies as part of the curriculum. Bressler opted to create a written guide for refugees and their helpers to understand the local health system and resources.

He decided that to better understand what refugees are going through, he should work directly with them. So he ended up on a team of volunteers who are helping Mohammad's family through the Ethiopian Community Development Council Inc. , a nonprofit organizing refugee resettlement efforts.

"It's absolutely gratifying. It's been eye opening, too," Bressler said. Although he's worked in the health care system for years, he said, "this is the first time I've actually been close to someone navigating (it) themselves."

Mohammad appreciates the help. The settlement team is "really close to me and my family," he said. "They treat us like family. ... We are comfortable. I'm happy and safe. My family is safe."

Chicagoland native goes beyond his 'comfort zone'

Bressler grew up in suburban Chicago and after high school studied biology and creative writing at the University of Illinois in Champaign. After he graduated, he had no idea what he wanted to do with his life, but he had a yearning to explore.

"I was interested in expanding out of my comfort zone, in learning a language and going somewhere else," Bressler said. "So I joined the Peace Corps."

After two years in Burkina Faso in West Africa, Bressler returned to the Chicago area to teach. He kept thinking about the Peace Corps, how fulfilling, exciting and energizing it was. Working with people from different cultures held an allure.

In the end, he decided that working in health care had the most potential to make differences in peoples' lives, especially in areas of the world that struggle with poverty.

"That was my trajectory, to go into public health, go into global health and work abroad," he said.

He attended Emory University in Atlanta and studied epidemiology. After graduating, Bressler found work as an epidemiologist for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

He liked Alaska and the challenges he found there. In many ways, it reminded him of working abroad. There are many Alaskans "who don't have access to water and sanitation," he said. "It just felt like it actually fit my skills set quite well."

After six years as an epidemiologist, though, he again started yearning for more direct involvement with people. He decided to become a doctor. He found Medical College of Wisconsin's Central Wisconsin campus — and with a streamlined three-year program, it was his top choice.

'The Americans paid well'

Mohammad grew up in Jalalabad, a city roughly between Kabul and the Afghan border with Pakistan . Jalalabad's history as a city traces to the 1560s, and it's been under Afghanistan rule since 1834. Nearly all that time, the city has been under war.

Mohammad grew up in poverty amid the violent turmoil. Twenty years ago, when he was 23, he went to work for American military forces. It was not a political choice, he said.

"The Americans paid well," he said. "I wanted to work for good pay."

Freshly graduated from engineering school, he worked on various projects for the military for about two years. Then he transitioned to jobs working for the U.S. State Department. He said his work included everything from overseeing payrolls to Afghan contractors, to running motor pools and overseeing maintenance of facilities. In total, he worked for Americans for about six years.

After that, Mohammad worked for a variety of international nongovernmental agencies that aimed to help Afghanistan develop into a stable, peaceful country.

Afghan family settles in after disorienting start

Afghanistan fell into chaos after American forces began their pullout after 20 years of war. Mohammad knew he would have to leave; the Taliban would likely exact retribution for his work with the U.S.

His connections to American military leaders helped get him, his wife and his three youngest children out of the country. The downside was there was room for only five people. Mohammad and his family decided that his oldest son, who is in his mid-teens, would stay behind with Mohammad's mother.

The family was flown out of Afghanistan to Tajikistan on Aug. 28. They spent five days there, then moved to Germany, where they stayed for 42 days.

The family then was transferred to Fort Dix in New Jersey, learning skills that they would need in the United States. After three months there, the family was flown to central Wisconsin, where they were set up in an apartment. They arrived on Jan. 20.

The family found life in Wausau in the middle of the winter to be disorienting. There was so much to do. Mohammad said living in central Wisconsin felt "strange" during the first two weeks at the family's relocation destination.

Then gradually, they began to settle in. The children enrolled in school. Illnesses were treated. And an attorney volunteered to help begin the process that Mohammad hopes will bring his son and mother to Wausau.

'They give us love and kindness'

Central Wisconsin is feeling more and more like a home to Mohammad, he said, thanks to the people helping him.

"They give us love and kindness," Mohammad said.

Mohammad is working at Great Lakes Cheese. The children are happy and learning. There are seven other nearby Afghan refugee families they meet regularly. They worship at a mosque on Wausau's northwest side.

Meanwhile, Bressler helps the family negotiate medical appointments and deal with health issues. He regularly visits Mohammad, aiding with day-to-day challenges, such as helping him get his driver's license.

"I'm not doing this alone," Bressler said. The transition team provides an interweaving network of support, he said. His wife, Sara Bressler, also is a key supporter as he studies and volunteers.

The whole experience deepens Bressler's understanding of people, and will inform his work when he becomes a doctor someday.

Mohammad and his family, Bressler said, are "for sure" helping him as much as he is helping them.

