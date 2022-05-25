ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Faribault business to make 'dream cars' on reality TV

By By KRISTINE GOODRICH
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqwQM_0fpgF4fz00

Mike Graham and his crew at Heavy Metal Customs often spend up to a year restoring a hot rod.

Now, they have only four months to bring three classic cars back to glory. And they'll do it while cameras are rolling. The Faribault business will be featured on the second season of “My Dream Car” on the FOX Business Prime channel.

The reality show stealthily employs restorers to revive sentimental but neglected cars and surprise their owners.

Heavy Metal Customs gets to surprise three people. Who, what type of vehicle and all other details are a heavily guarded secret until the unveilings.

Graham is now busy ordering parts before the vehicles and camera crews arrive, likely next week.

He initially signed up to restore one car for the show in eight weeks. Producers then asked him to do two more, with a 16-week deadline for all three.

Family members and friends are being called in to help get the cars ready in time, he said.

“They’re putting a lot of faith in us,” Graham said of the show’s producers. “I have faith in us too.”

The late nights will be well worth it, Graham said, for the free publicity for his business that does custom work on hot rods, rat rods, motorcycles and snowmobiles.

“This could be life-changing,” he said.

He also is excited for the opportunity to work with David Frieburger, who is producing “My Dream Car,” and Danielle Trotta, who is the host.

Frieburger is well known among gearheads, Graham said, as the co-host of the “Roadkill” show and former editor of HOT ROD magazine. Trotta is a host of a NASCAR Sirius XM radio show and a former FOX Sports reporter.

The “My Dream Car” producers are chipping in $20,000 for each vehicle restoration. The families of the recipients pay any remaining costs.

The recipients of the restored vehicles were selected by the producers. Graham put out invitations for people to apply on social media and the posts received tens of thousands of views, he said.

Graham does not know how the families are planning to sneak the vehicles away so he can work on them, and keep them from noticing.

Heavy Metal Customs customers will not be allowed to come into his shop once the vehicles arrive. It’s a tight community, Graham said, and he’s not risking a customer recognizing a vehicle and spilling the beans.

A film crew will at times be at the Heavy Metal Customs shop. Fixed cameras also will be installed and will be rolling at all other times, Graham said.

He isn’t nervous about being on camera.

“We’ll probably forget they’re there most of the time,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faribault, MN
Entertainment
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Cars
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Trotta
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
435
Followers
458
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy