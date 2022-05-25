Faribault business to make 'dream cars' on reality TV

Mike Graham and his crew at Heavy Metal Customs often spend up to a year restoring a hot rod.

Now, they have only four months to bring three classic cars back to glory. And they'll do it while cameras are rolling. The Faribault business will be featured on the second season of “My Dream Car” on the FOX Business Prime channel.

The reality show stealthily employs restorers to revive sentimental but neglected cars and surprise their owners.

Heavy Metal Customs gets to surprise three people. Who, what type of vehicle and all other details are a heavily guarded secret until the unveilings.

Graham is now busy ordering parts before the vehicles and camera crews arrive, likely next week.

He initially signed up to restore one car for the show in eight weeks. Producers then asked him to do two more, with a 16-week deadline for all three.

Family members and friends are being called in to help get the cars ready in time, he said.

“They’re putting a lot of faith in us,” Graham said of the show’s producers. “I have faith in us too.”

The late nights will be well worth it, Graham said, for the free publicity for his business that does custom work on hot rods, rat rods, motorcycles and snowmobiles.

“This could be life-changing,” he said.

He also is excited for the opportunity to work with David Frieburger, who is producing “My Dream Car,” and Danielle Trotta, who is the host.

Frieburger is well known among gearheads, Graham said, as the co-host of the “Roadkill” show and former editor of HOT ROD magazine. Trotta is a host of a NASCAR Sirius XM radio show and a former FOX Sports reporter.

The “My Dream Car” producers are chipping in $20,000 for each vehicle restoration. The families of the recipients pay any remaining costs.

The recipients of the restored vehicles were selected by the producers. Graham put out invitations for people to apply on social media and the posts received tens of thousands of views, he said.

Graham does not know how the families are planning to sneak the vehicles away so he can work on them, and keep them from noticing.

Heavy Metal Customs customers will not be allowed to come into his shop once the vehicles arrive. It’s a tight community, Graham said, and he’s not risking a customer recognizing a vehicle and spilling the beans.

A film crew will at times be at the Heavy Metal Customs shop. Fixed cameras also will be installed and will be rolling at all other times, Graham said.

He isn’t nervous about being on camera.

“We’ll probably forget they’re there most of the time,” he said.