David Schmalz here, with more news to report about the Monterey Regional Airport. I wrote about the airport in this week’s print issue of the Weekly, specifically about how it recently reached a legal settlement with Monterey that promises no future expansion of its commercial operations that would increase traffic on Monterey’s Airport Road, which goes through the Casanova Oak Knolls neighborhood. But that’s not all that’s been happening (or not happening, as the case may be) at MRY.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO