The unofficial start to summer is Memorial Day weekend and with good weather in the forecast, Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake are expected to be popular destinations. Kayl Kite is the Lake Barkley manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who operates and maintains dozens of waterways and facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee. He encourages those getting out on the water this weekend to take a quick inventory of their boat. He says every boat must have a type 4 throwable ring or cushion, fire extinguisher, and either a boat horn or hand-held horn.

