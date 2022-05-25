Kiel school board doesn't discuss Title IX investigation at virtual meeting attended by hundreds

KIEL - Nearly 290 people tuned in to the Kiel Area School District's virtual board meeting Wednesday afternoon, but the board didn't discuss the Title IX investigation of potential sexual harassment by three middle-school boys for using the incorrect pronouns of another student.

The meeting started with a moment of silence for the 19 children and two teachers who died in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas on Tuesday.

Despite the hundreds of people on the Zoom call, only two gave public comments at the start of the meeting. Both talked about events surrounding the investigation and said they’d like to see the media attention stop.

The first speaker, a district parent, applauded the way the district handled bomb threats Monday and Tuesday, and the onslaught of media attention.

“I’m thankful for the strength of the staff and community members,” she said.

For the rest of the meeting, the school board discussed and voted on hiring new staff members and open enrollment applications. Other board business included electing officers and representatives.

The board switched to a virtual meeting after postponing a meeting earlier in the week because school staff received threatening communication.

"Many (of the communications) have been extremely vulgar, hateful and disturbing," Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser said Monday .

Kiel Middle School also received bomb threats Monday and Tuesday , prompting an evacuation Monday and the cancellation of school Tuesday. No devices were found upon searching the buildings, Funkhouser said.

The bomb threats made direct reference to the Title IX investigation, too, he said.

