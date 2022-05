Third Street Aleworks in downtown Santa Rosa is closing their kitchen effective June 1st as the brewery focuses on wholesale beer production. The owners say in addition to the change at the brewpub, they are opening a production facility in either Santa Rosa or Rohnert Park within the next 6 months. The move was made as the brewery has maxed out capacity to brew at their downtown location. The owners also say that rising costs and labor shortages have made it difficult to maintain the kitchen. The move does mean that a majority of the kitchen and wait staff are being let go.

