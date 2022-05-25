REX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) _ REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $194.2 million in the period.

