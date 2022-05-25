ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy man killed after fight breaks out in gas station parking lot

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man died after a fight led to a shooting in a gas station parking lot Tuesday evening. Police said...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Will North Carolina drivers get a rebate for rising gas prices?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A group of senators in Raleigh want the state to give drivers some cash to spend on fuel. State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) is one of three primary sponsors – along with Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) – who filed Senate Bill 897 on Thursday, proposing that […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Airy, NC
Mount Airy, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

More than 3000 without power in the Upstate, NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 3000 customers are without power in the Upstate and North Carolina. According to Duke Energy, the following counties are without power as of 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27.:. Greenville, SC - 161. Spartanburg, SC 363. Swain, NC - 236. Jackson, NC -...
GREENVILLE, SC
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Click it or Ticket in Chatham

The Chatham Police and Virginia State Police set up a Click or Ticket stop along Main Street this afternoon in Chatham. The stop was part of a statewide effort to save lives through increased seat belt use. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles joins with Virginia’s local law enforcement and...
CHATHAM, VA
Mount Airy News

Motorcycle ride to benefit homeless shelter

The Mount Airy Men’s Shelter has been on Ann Simmons’ mind for many months. She has been trying to find the right piece of land or vacant building that she could convert into a homeless shelter for the men of the Mount Airy. It is an area that...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
ourstate.com

Home Ports: North Carolina’s Boat Towns

It is a working waterfront, an angler’s haven, a tourist’s can’t-miss, and a seafood lover’s mecca. Morehead City is a port town, a family town, a working town, and a party town with its own barrier island, dubbed Sugarloaf. And everywhere you look, there are boats. A row of sportfishing charter boats bejewels a historic waterfront. Boats drift in the harbor, filled with kids and fishing rods and family dogs. Every yard seems to hold a boat on a trailer. From the deck of Jack’s Waterfront Bar or the tiki-topped Yellowfin Pub, expansive views take in boats of every imaginable size. And from here, watery ways run in every direction. The Intracoastal Waterway courses west and east. To the north, the Newport River leads to the Adams Creek Canal and on to the broad, tidal Neuse. To the south lies the great Atlantic deep. “Water, water, everywhere,” saith the Ancient Mariner. He might have been talking about Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Gas Station#Violent Crime
WFAE

North Carolina is cracking down on illegal liquor shipments

State regulators are cracking down on shipments of liquor to consumers in North Carolina. The ABC Commission this month sent cease-and-desist letters to several online retailers engaged in the practice, which is illegal under North Carolina state law. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter has been following the rise of liquor shipments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best free things to do in North Carolina, from scenic drives to colorful local festivals

Explore the Blue Ridge Parkway and discover amazing (and affordable) adventures © Seth K. Hughes / Getty Images. North Carolina is one of the most geographically diverse states in the country. With three main regions — the Appalachian Mountains, the Piedmont, and the Coastal Plain — the Tarheel State offers a range of activities for anyone looking to visit.
TRAVEL
WDBJ7.com

Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two southwest Virginia localities are back up to a High community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Transmission Tracker. Roanoke City and Roanoke County are both on the list, with Salem bumped up to Medium. Residents in areas designated as high transmission...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Organizations in North Carolina send aid to Uvalde, Texas

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some North Carolina organizations sent aid down to Uvalde, Texas where people are suffering after a horrific shooting at an elementary school. Just hours after the shooting, crisis-trained chaplains from Billy Graham's Rapid Response Team were on their way to help. "On Tuesday night, they were...
UVALDE, TX
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy