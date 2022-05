In this election, Lake County voters are choosing a new treasurer-tax collector. There are two candidates: One, Patrick Sullivan, lives here in Lake County and has spent the last three and a half years working as our tax administrator. Before that, he worked for six and a half years in the Mendocino Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office. In total, that’s 10 years of experience dealing with rural taxation and revenue.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO