Phillies, Braves finally starting to stir up offenses

The Miami Marlins will take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Marlins-Braves prediction and pick. These teams entered the season with very different expectations. The Braves are the reigning World Series champions, and many expected them to make a good run at defending that crown this season. However, Atlanta has disappointed with a 21-24 record that has them 7.5 games out of first place in the division. Miami didn’t quite have those same expectations as they entered the year. Miami was widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the MLB. The Marlins have been slightly better than that, earning an 18-24 mark to begin the season. This matchup between division rivals should be an entertaining one, so let’s get into the pick.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO