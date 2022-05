The Urban Legend of Dunn's Tomb in Leonard, MI was possibly one of the biggest and most well known haunted myths of the Rochester area as far back as I can remember. It could be compared to the urban myth that Elvis was seen in a Kalamazoo Burger King in the 80's or even the well known dark history of the Black Path. Either way you look at it, this seemingly harmless burial site has been the center of a lot of rumor which most likely never happened. But that's what makes it an urban legend. Could it be a total fabrication, or is there some validity to this story?

