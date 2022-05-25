Live updates Wednesday: Hundreds gather in Uvalde, at Texas Capitol for vigils

This story is no longer being updated with information about the school shooting in Uvalde. For new updates, visit Thursday's live blog here .

At least 19 students and two adults died in a shooting at a South Texas elementary school Tuesday, marking the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.

Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department for Public Safety, said on Wednesday that all fatalities and injuries took place inside one classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The families of all the victims have been notified, he said.

Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, who also wounded an unknown number of children. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting but have said the shooter was a resident of the community.

“I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this again. Another massacre,” President Joe Biden said in remarks at the White House . “Beautiful, innocent second-, third- and fourth-graders.”

Uvalde is a city of about 16,000 people about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The shooting came four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area .

Hundreds pack into Uvalde vigil

Hundreds of people packed the Uvalde County Fairplex on Wednesday night for a prayer vigil for the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary.

Attendees included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke.

The program for the vigil was short, but resonated with the community who filled the stands inside the fairplex and listened intently, at times wiping away tears and consoling each other.

Many of the children who survived the shooting were in attendance at the prayer vigil, including Mario Jimenez, a fourth grader who was in a neighboring classroom when the shooting started.

Jimenez said they were getting ready to go outside and play when they noticed another class run back inside. That’s when he says they heard banging and decided to hide.

“After that, all we heard is just police saying for him to come out,” he said. “A couple minutes later, the police ended up breaking the window, they started carrying us out.”

His father, who is also named Mario Jimenez, said he was able to quickly find a therapist for his son through his job. They already had the first of several sessions.

The younger Mario Jimenez said he knew all of the students who were killed or injured in the shooting. The elder Mario Jimenez added that since he was born and raised in Uvalde, he also knows most of the parents of the victims.

“Right now we’re just taking it day by day, seeing how he copes with it, seeing how we cope with it,” the father said.

Minister Tony Gruben from Baptist Temple Church helped organize the vigil. During his remarks, he focused his attention and prayers on the children who survived the school shooting.

“Pray for those children that saw what happened to their friends,” he said. “May God heal their little hearts, their little souls. Pray for each of us as we help them.

-Arizona Republic staff writer Rafael Carranza

Hundreds gather at Texas Capitol for vigil

About 200 people gathered on the steps of the Texas Capitol on Wednesday evening to grieve the 21 lives lost in Uvalde.

Speakers at the vigil shared their anger, pain and sadness while attendees held hands and cried. Flowers and candles were laid in front of framed photos of each victim.

The event, billed as “emergency community mourning,” was organized by the Coalition Austin. Co-chair and founder Dylan MacAdams said he planned the vigil because he wanted to give people a place to be together and to feel less powerless and less alone.

“I think bringing everyone together and showing that everyone feels that way, and that we're all united in this, and that we aren't alone in these feelings, can help a lot people,” he told the American-Statesman.

The audience included many families with young children and a number of teachers. Some people held protest signs with messages like “Protect kids, not guns” and “No more silence, end gun violence.”

Erika Martinez spoke at the event about her deep sorrow for all those affected by the tragedy in Uvalde. Martinez was among the speakers who called for action on gun legislation that would prevent future shootings from happening.

“I just want to say to my comunidad, lo siento. Lo siento. I’m so sorry,” she said. “All we can do is embrace one another. … We’re not meant to grieve tragedies like this alone.”

-Staff writer Sarah Asch

Texas officials examining if school officer fired shots

Texas Ranger officials are now trying to determine whether a school resource officer fired shots at the gunman before he entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two teachers. The inquiry comes after agency officials earlier said that, based on initial reports, the officer and the gunman exchanged fire.

The officer was shot in the attack, Department of Public Safety officials have said.

The gunman then entered the school through a back door, entered a classroom and began firing at the children inside with an AR-15 rifle, the only weapon used in the attack, authorities said.

-Staff writer Tony Plohetski

Gunman legally purchased weapons at Uvalde store

The gunman legally purchased the weapons used to kill 21 people on Tuesday at Oasis Outback, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The store is along U.S. 90 roughly 3.5 miles northeast of Robb Elementary School.

The outdoor sporting goods store was open for business as usual on Wednesday, its walls covered in taxidermy animals, as customers browsed the variety of merchandise and enjoyed the food at the barbecue restaurant in the store.

The gun and ammo room at the back of the building also had a handful of customers, who spoke to employees as they shopped. Next to a wall lined with long-barrelled guns, a TV airing FOX News showed the network’s coverage of the mass shooting in the city the day before.

The store’s general manager declined to comment or give his name on the record, but said he is fully cooperating with law enforcement and does not want to jeopardize the investigation.

-Staff writer Niki Griswold

Families, community hold makeshift memorial at elementary school

A makeshift memorial for the students, families and staff of Robb Elementary School has formed outside the campus after the shooting.

Family, friends and community members came to pay their respects adorning the campus’ welcome sign with bouquets of roses, sunflowers and balloons, American-Statesman reporter Luz Moreno-Lozano reported.

Rosa Gonzalez, who visited the campus Wednesday, said she wanted to show support for her community and her friends who lost their children.

“This is so hard to explain,” she said, fighting back tears. “My kids went to school here. My grandkids went to school here. We never thought this would happen here.”

Vice President Kamala Harris calls for lawmakers to take action after shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris in remarks on Wednesday at a White House event on policing and public safety challenged lawmakers to take legislative action in response to the massacre in Texas, USA Today reporter Francesca Chambers reported.

"We must have the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and pass reasonable gun safety laws. We must work together to create an America where everyone feels safe in their community. Where children feel safe in their schools," Harris said.

Austin's We Are Blood plans blood drive in honor of Uvalde

We Are Blood, Central Texas' blood bank, is hosting a blood drive in honor of the community of Uvalde, after Tuesday's school shooting.

The mobile drive will be at the Texas Capital, 1220 Colorado St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. You do not need an appointment to donate, American-Statesman reporter Nicole Villalpando reported.

If you're not able to donate at that mobile drive, you can make an appointment for another mobile drive or at We Are Blood's donation centers: 4300 N. Lamar Blvd.; 3100 W. Slaughter Lane; and 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900, Austin.

Donations can be scheduled at WeAreBlood.org or by phone at 512-206-1266.

Prayer vigils scheduled in Uvalde, San Antonio

A prayer vigil for the Uvalde community is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Uvalde County Fairplex, according to a Facebook post from the Uvalde school district.

A vigil is also planned to occur at San Fernando Cathedral at 6 p.m. in San Antonio Texas.

Gov. Abbott: Shooter detailed plans in Facebook posts before shooting

Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the shooter posted to Facebook three times in the 30 minutes prior to entering the Robbs Elementary School, detailing his plans and posting updates about his planned attack.

Abbott said the gunman — who has been identified as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old Uvalde resident — shared on Facebook that he planned to shoot his grandmother, and then provided a later update confirming that he had shot her.

Ramos also said on the social media app that he planned to shoot an elementary school, Abbott said.

Abbott said Wednesday that the remarks were posted publicly to Facebook, but a spokesman with the social media website’s parent company Meta disputed that characterization of the posts.

“The messages Gov. Abbott described were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy occurred,” Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement. “We are closely cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”

Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott during press conference

In an extraordinary scene less than one day after a massacre, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke confronted Gov. Greg Abbott on his gun record , and then got into a heated exchange with people on the dais before law enforcement ordered O'Rourke to leave.

Abbott, who has long been condemned by the left for his gun policy record, held a press conference at Uvalde High School to address the violence that occurred on Tuesday. Other officials on stage at the press conference included Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and U.S. senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

"This is on you. Until you choose to do something different, this will continue to happen," O'Rourke said to Abbott. "Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday."

Gov. Abbott attended campaign fundraiser after shooting; suspends future campaign activity

Gov. Greg Abbott attended a previously scheduled campaign fundraiser in East Texas hours after the shooting on Tuesday evening.

Abbott's campaign has suspended all future campaign and political activity, Abbott campaign spokesperson Mark Miner said in a statement.

"After holding a briefing and press conference on the current wildfires in Taylor County, where he also provided an update (on) the situation in Uvalde, the Governor did stop by a previously scheduled event last night at a private home in Walker County," Miner said. "All campaign and political activity, including a scheduled fundraiser for this evening, have postponed until further notice."

University Memorial Hospital CEO gives update on treatment of victims

Tom Nordwick, president and CEO of University Memorial Hospital, said the emergency department treated 15 people, including 11 children. Four of those children were transferred to other hospitals in San Antonio and seven were discharged.

Out of the four adults who were treated, one was transferred and three were discharged. Two children — a boy and a girl — were dead on arrival, Nordwick said in a statement posted on Facebook .

“Our thanks goes out to the many local, state, and federal law enforcement as well as the many first responders from Uvalde and surrounding communities who assisted our hospital security team to maintain control of the crowds and traffic at UHM,” Nordwick said.

NRA annual meeting scheduled for Houston to continue as planned

The National Rifle Association said it would be reflecting on the shooting, praying for the victims and redoubling its “commitment to making our schools secure” in a statement on Wednesday. The organization confirmed that its annual meeting is still scheduled to occur in Houston on Friday.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime,” the NRA wrote. “On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services.”

The meeting is will occur at the George R. Brown Convention Center from Friday to Sunday.

"The convention has been on the books for more than two years," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a City Council meeting on Wednesday, according to KHOU . "It's a contractual arrangement. We simply cannot cancel a conference or convention because we do not agree with the subject matter."

H-E-B donating $500,000 to victims, families affected by Uvalde shooting

H-E-B announced it is committing $500,000 to the Texans who were affected by the shooting. H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda customers can make donations in-store at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 or at checkout in Curbside and Home Delivery orders or at heb.com/donate.

All of the donation funds will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, H-E-B said in a news release.

Uvalde emergency blood drive sees overwhelming response; some turned away

So many people showed up to donate blood for the emergency blood drive in Uvalde this morning that South Texas Blood & Tissue Center staff are already turning people away from the long lines.

Some drove hours from surrounding towns when they heard about the need, American-Statesman reporter Nicole Foy reported.

Janie and Balthazar Dominguez said they left early this morning from San Antonio to come help.

“We have grandchildren,” Janie Dominguez said. “We can’t imagine.”

Mel Bernardo-Barclif, a donor recruitment specialist with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, said slots for today’s blood drive at the Herby Ham Activity Center and another drive scheduled for Thursday at the Uvalde Walmart filled up in 10 minutes.

Sarah and Jordan Stewart, who are from nearby Pearsall, said years of playing sports against Uvalde teams, and having family who live here, meant they knew they wanted to come and help if they could.

“It is true what everyone is saying. It’s a small town. Everyone knows each other,” Sarah Stewart said.

Bexar County medical examiner brings in additional doctors, per county judge

Bexar County Chief Medical Examiner Kimberley Molina and her staff are working to bring closure to the families of the shooting victims, County Judge Nelson Wolff said in a statement Wednesday.

The medical examiner brought five additional doctors to assist with the efforts, he said.

“Commissioners Court will be providing the financial assistance for this effort and are prepared to fund any additional staff as needed,” Wolf said in the statement.

Texas attorney general to set up Crime Victim Services Program location in Uvalde

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he will be visiting Uvalde on Wednesday to set up a location for the Crime Victims’ Compensation Program to help the families affected by the shooting. He will also be visiting he attorney general office staff members who were affected, according to a news release.

The CVC program helps crime victims and their immediate families with the financial costs of crime, such as counseling, medical treatment, funerals and loss of income. Victims of the shooting can contact the program at 1-800-983-9933.

San Antonio businesses offer support, donations for Uvalde

San Antonio business are rallying to supporting Uvalde by feeding the community or donating some of their daily profits to families of the victims of the school shooting, according to MySA .

The list of businesses supporting Uvalde includes El Remedio, Amaretti Coffee, Chismosa's Cantina, and The Wicked Wich.

Coalition Austin to host 'emergency community mourning' at the Texas Capitol tonight

The Coalition Austin, a racial justice group, is hosting a vigil at the Texas Capitol in Austin on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to commemorate the victims of the shooting in Uvalde.

The event, billed as “emergency community mourning,” will be a safe space for fear, grief and anger, according to the group’s Instagram post . There will be an open mic and artists are welcome to attend. The coalition asks that those who are able bring flowers and candles to honor the dead.

People who are interested in speaking at the event are encouraged to reach out to the coalition on Instagram, @thecoalitionaustin.

Uvalde justice of the peace recounts process of identifying victims

Uvalde does not have its own medical examiner, so Uvalde Justice of the Peace Eulalio Diaz was called upon to identify the victims on Tuesday. He arrived on the scene at Robb Elementary School at 2:30 p.m.

The time of death for those victims who died at the scene was recorded as 3:10 p.m. He worked into the night identifying remains of victims, El Paso Times reporter Martha Pskowski reported.

Diaz said families waiting at the Civic Center for news of their children provided DNA swabs to authorities to aid in the identification process. He expected it will take 48 hours before the bodies are released, once autopsies are complete.

“It’s going to be tough when I have to type up 21 death certificates,” Diaz said.

“We know everybody,” he added, reflecting on how his children in eighth and 12th grades will be marked by the tragedy. “We know children who were there. As soon as we heard about the shooter, we were also fielding calls from our families.”

Names of Texas school shooting victims begin to emerge

Families and friends are mourning the loss of the 21 victims of the Uvalde school shooting. According to USA Today reporters, the list of confirmed victims currently includes:

Eva Mireles, 44, fourth grade teacher

Irma Garcia, fourth grade teacher

Ellie Garcia

Uziyah Garcia

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10

Jayce Luevanos

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Jose Flores, 10

Maranda Mathis

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10

Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio

Jailah Silguero, 10

Layla Salazar, 10

Donations sought for family medical expenses, Robb School Memorial Fund

The Uvalde Police Department wrote on Facebook that the city of Uvalde is accepting donations for medical expenses for the families. People can donate by sending a check to the city of Uvalde, P.O. Box 799, Uvalde, Texas 78802.

The First State Bank of Uvalde opened an account for the families of Robb Elementary School victims, and people can donate by visiting any branch of the First State Bank.

Checks should be made payable to Robb School Memorial Fund and mailed to 200 E. Nopal St., Uvalde, Texas 78801. Zelle donations can be made to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.

DPS: All shooting deaths occurred in one classroom at elementary school

Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department for Public Safety, said all fatalities and injuries took place inside one classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, according to CNN .

He said law enforcement officers eventually forced entry into the classroom where the shooter had barricaded himself and killed 21 people. Multiple children were wounded, but the exact number is unknown.

"It's a small classroom, you can have anywhere from 25 to 30 students in there, plus there were two teachers in there. ... It was a classroom setting, a typical classroom setting where you have mass groups of children inside that classroom all together, with nowhere to go," Olivarez told CNN.

Olivarez said all families were notified, and the victims were removed and identified.

Law enforcement: Uvalde gunman legally purchased two AR rifles before shooting

The gunman who authorities say shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school legally purchased two AR rifles last week, according to a briefing by state and federal officials provided to Texas officials.

In the briefing provided to the American-Statesman by state Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, the gunman bought the weapons May 17 and Friday from a local federal firearms licensee, American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski reported.

According to the briefing, one of the guns was in his car at the scene; the other was with his body inside the school, where officials have determined his grandmother worked until 2020. She also was shot and injured before authorities say the gunman went to the campus.

Officials said in the briefing that the suspect bought 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition on May 18.

Additionally, authorities believe the man might have lived with his grandmother in a home where she was shot. They said that although officials first believed that he was wearing body armor, they have since determined that he was outfitted with a "plate carrier" with no ballistic armor.

Authorities also corrected previous information about a possible pursuit between the gunman and law enforcement, adding "the first time Uvalde Police Department received any information was from a caller reporting the crash then a man with a gun exiting the vehicle."

What you need to know Wednesday: Uvalde, Texas school shooting

Uvalde funeral homes pledge to provide free services for victims

Two funeral homes in Uvalde — Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home and Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary — have said on social media they will not be charging families of victims for funeral services.

“We have fought together as a community and we will pull together as one now in our time of need,” Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home wrote on Facebook . “Prayer for our small amazing town.”

Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary said they have supported Uvalde for more than 60 years, and their “resolve is stronger than ever.”

“We are here for the people of Uvalde and our professionals are currently at Robb Elementary assisting law enforcement,” the mortuary wrote on Facebook .

Uvalde school, city leaders call for prayers for victims, families

In a Facebook post, Uvalde Mayor Don Mclaughlin said his heart was “broken” for the families of the students and teachers who lost their lives

“My heart is broken for them all,” Mclaughlin said. “I ask everyone to lift them up in prayers for God to surround ... them with his love and comfort.”

Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of communications and marketing for Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, wrote on Facebook that counselors would be available at all campuses as well as the local civic center to provide support.

School has been canceled for the rest of the school year, as well as all extra-curricular activities on Wednesday and Thursday, she said.

“Our community has experienced a terrible tragedy,” Espinoza said on Facebook. “We must come together to console one another and respect the privacy of the families. Please keep all families in your prayers.”

Global leaders respond to shooting at Texas elementary school

Leaders from around the world responded to the shooting overnight by expressing their grief and making pleas to end the violence.

Pope Francis told a crowd in St. Peter's Square that he was "heartbroken" by the shooting in Uvalde, according to Reuters .

“I pray for the children, for the adults killed and for their families,” the pope said. “It is time to say enough to indiscriminate arms trafficking. Let us all commit to ensuring such tragedies can no longer take place.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter that he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas,” and the people of Ukraine shared the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims.

“19 victims were under age 10,” Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, said on Twitter . “Children and teachers were murdered in a cowardly attack in their Texas school. We share the shock and grief of the American people, and the rage of those who are fighting to end the violence.”

Blood drives, GoFundMe pages: How to help victims of the school shooting

Crowdfunding website GoFundMe has set up a central donation page for family aid, and plans to update the list with more fundraisers as they are verified.

San Antonio Legal Services Association is seeking local attorneys to assist victims and families with unmet legal needs. The organization will be providing pro bono assistance to the community in the coming weeks.

South Texas Blood & Tissue and University Health, a local hospital in San Antonio, are seeking blood donations . Appointments have been booked through this week, but people can schedule a donation time for next week.

Fourth-grade teacher among victims killed in Uvalde shooting

Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary, was shot and killed by the gunman in the shooting, according to the Associated Press .

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” Amber Ybarra, her 34-year-old relative, told the AP.

Mireles, who had been an educator for 17 years, was a loving mother and wife, as well as an avid hiker and runner, according to her profile on the school’s website .

Lydia Martinez Delgado, her aunt, told The New York Times that Mireles took pride in teaching mostly Latino students and was “the fun of the party.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Live updates Wednesday: Hundreds gather in Uvalde, at Texas Capitol for vigils