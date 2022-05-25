Four drag racing suspects arrested after hanging out of car, firing shots at Detroit cops

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Four people have been arrested in connection with a random shooting where a gunman hung out of the window of a moving car and fired several shots at Detroit police officers.

Sources told FOX 2 Detroit that a Detroit Police Department task force arrested an 18-year-old suspect Tuesday night at a home on the city's east side. The other three suspects who were in the car were also taken into custody.

Police officials say the incident unfolded around 4 a.m. on Saturday when officers spotted a car that appeared to be involved in drag racing in the area of Davison and Dexter on the city’s west side.

As the officers tried to pull over a newer black Ford Fusion, a suspect hanging out of the car fired eight shots at the squad car, striking the top of it, just above the head of one of the officers, as well as one of the doors.

Video of the incident shows the officers slow down, ask each other if they were ok, and then speed back up in pursuit of the suspects. The suspects fled eastbound on Davison after firing the shots.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Cmdr. Tiffany Stewart of the 10th Precinct said it was “incredibly callous" that the suspect "decided to kill because they [the cops] were infringing on them having fun and getting social media likes."

Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald, calling the incident “horrifying,” said police were lucky to be at a press conference about searching for the suspects rather than planning a funeral for the officers who were shot at.

White later said the department will continue to crack down on drag racing and drifting as we enter the summer months, with Stewart noting "this is what the community wants -- they want enforcement on drag racing."

The chief said drag racing is "a fad" that's seeing an uptick across the country. He said in the year that he's been the city's top cop, he has dealt with some form of drag racing or drifting every summer night.

White shut down any ideas of setting up a designated area for drag racing and drifting.

"My goal is to keep our community safe, not to provide that level of entertainment," White said. "I believe there are raceways still in Michigan, and if you want to drive like that, you should go to one of them, but not on our city streets. I have no room to even think about providing opportunities for people to do that."

Officials have previously said that the shooter will be charged with assault with intent to murder.

More information about the arrests is expected to be released in the coming days.