LETTER: America is in chaos! Blame the liberals

By Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
Editor, Register-Mail: Let's face it! America is unquestionably in a state of disarray economically, sexually, morally, racially, spiritually, and politically. Blame liberals and leftist activists, many of whom are embedded in the Democratic Party, for the chaos. Thirty-nine percent — Biden and his cohorts are a disaster for our nation.

We must get back to Trump's policies, especially his energy independence policy. Sixty-six percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation and his energy policies. Our inflationary spiral would not have been what it is if we had remained energy independent. The independence Trump achieved was lost under Biden as he promotes his campaign promise to "transition" away from fossil fuels. The liberal Democrats have America in chaos and it only took 18 months.

When they assumed control there was a recovering economy and plenty of fast track vaccines to fight COVID in spite of Biden's assertions. The border was secure and we seemed primed to make America great again. The anti-Trumpers saw to it that our direction changed dramatically for the worse. We are no longer energy independent. Is $8 gasoline on the horizon? Don't worry! Be happy! You can always buy a $55,000 electric car! The border will remain wide open for future Democrat voters. There is only one path to righting the ship of state and that is to vote the Democrats out of office. Biden's trillion-dollar stimulus package rapidly increased inflation as did his fossil fuel policies. Biden continues to divide us based on race, economic status and gender. Have you noticed that the Dems have very selective moral outrage? Note that violence from the left is acceptable but not from the right. Where was their outrage during the anti-police BLM-Antifa riots, lootings and business burnings? Their outrage only presents itself when it benefits them and fits their narrative. Businesses were ravaged, looted and burned for weeks with no outrage from Dems.

They used the intelligence agencies to destroy Trump. The media, in concert with the Dems, demonized Trump for four years and the beat goes on. Those who do not support their hypocrisy and woke agenda, even Black conservatives, are labeled white supremacists or racists. They blame conservatives for increasing crime when it is their liberal policies and coddling of criminals that are to blame. We need to enact a timely national death penalty for horrendous crimes when there is no doubt of guilt. Consequences must again fit the crime. There is little doubt that 'progressive' Democrats have been a disaster for our nation! Vote them out! — Thomas Mosher, Victoria

Sunny Caruthers
3d ago

Agreed. It’s Biden’s America. It’s his policies that haven’t worked and made things far worse. What’s worse than his tragically poor policies is that they are an intentional infliction of liberal ideologies on the American people. Biden, the Great Replacer…solar/wind for gas, illegal immigrants for whites, uncurtailed mob violence for police, no border for border security, vaccines for bodily integrity. The mainstream media has even stopped apologizing/justifying the National tragedy that’s his Administration.

