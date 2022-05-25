ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

TX leaders, Trump to address National Rifle Association after mass shooting

By Associated Press, Morgan Mitchell
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than 72 hours after the Uvalde school shooting, a number of Republican lawmakers are set to address a National Rifle Association in Houston, Texas.

At least 19 children, 2 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting, officials say

Former President Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbot and Texas Senator Ted Cruz are expected to speak at the convention this weekend.

The NRA has long opposed efforts to restrict access to guns.

Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem.

“I understand my Republican colleagues will not agree to everything that I may support, but there is a common denominator that we can find,” he said, acknowledging the problem of gun violence can’t be solved overnight.

‘Enough!’ NBA coach cuts briefing short after Texas shooting

Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted that he and his wife are “lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting Uvalde.”

Memphis-area, MS leaders react to tragedy in Texas
‘Horrifying’ conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — By now it’s as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. It happened after Sandy Hook, after Parkland, after the Orlando nightclub shooting and after the deadly rampage earlier this month at a Buffalo grocery store. […]
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, failed in the Senate as Republicans blocked a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on difficult questions surrounding hate crimes and gun safety. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tried to nudge Republicans into taking up a […]
Student in TX shooting called 911 from dead teacher’s phone

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A young survivor of the massacre at a Texas elementary school said she covered herself with a friend’s blood and pretended to be dead while she waited for help to arrive. Miah Cerrillo, 11, told CNN that she and a friend called 911 from her dead teacher’s phone Tuesday and waited for what […]
Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system’s small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small part of what school police […]
Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school in online messages

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas warned in online messages sent minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday. Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in […]
Students who survived Texas school attack describe scene

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A young survivor of the massacre at a Texas elementary school said she covered herself with a friend’s blood and pretended to be dead while she waited for help to arrive. Miah Cerrillo, 11, told CNN that she and a friend called 911 from her dead teacher’s phone Tuesday and waited for what […]
NRA contributions to Mid-South senators

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How much campaign money have senators in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas received from the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups over their careers? The following is a list of all six senators from Mid-South states, with data from OpenSecrets.org: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.): $2.08 million in career earnings from gun […]
‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

(The Hill) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean is nixing a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children. “In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to […]
Memphis-area, MS leaders react to tragedy in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After at least 14 children and one adult were shot dead at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, many local leaders are voicing their concerns and offering condolences to families. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said: “Today’s elementary school shooting in Texas should shock us all into action. Mass shootings don’t have […]
