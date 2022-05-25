TX leaders, Trump to address National Rifle Association after mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than 72 hours after the Uvalde school shooting, a number of Republican lawmakers are set to address a National Rifle Association in Houston, Texas.

Former President Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbot and Texas Senator Ted Cruz are expected to speak at the convention this weekend.

The NRA has long opposed efforts to restrict access to guns.

Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem.

“I understand my Republican colleagues will not agree to everything that I may support, but there is a common denominator that we can find,” he said, acknowledging the problem of gun violence can’t be solved overnight.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted that he and his wife are “lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting Uvalde.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.