TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

John Paris: 6-9 p.m., Lookout Rooftop Bar, Hotel Indigo, 111 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa.

FRIDAY

The Locked Band, DJ Emtee: 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. band, $10, 2402 Events Center, 600 Skyland Blvd. E., next to Crimson Wings. 205-710-7820.

SATURDAY

Flashback Funkfest featuring Cameo, Midnight Star, S.O.S. Band, Dazz Band and Lakeside: 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50, and $19.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SUNDAY

Music open-mic: 6 p.m. Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview, Tuscaloosa.

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

Painting to Music: 10-11 a.m., Georgine Clarke Building, Kentuck Art Center, 503 Main Ave., Northport. Tuition $15; ages 18 and older. Painting sessions set to differing modes of music. This week's will be classical. Sessions will be led by Molly Nelko. All supplies will be included. www.kentuck.org/workshops .

Creating from the Collection at Kentuck: 2-3 p.m., Georgine Clarke Building. Each month showcasing artists from the Kentuck Art Center's permanent collection. Each studio session will include information about the artist, and a project related to that artist. For ages 8 and older. May's event features Dion Hitchings. Participants will create a drawing using translucent layers on recycled cereal boxes. Tuition is $15; all supplies will be included. www.kentuck.org .

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

"The Mamalogues": Play by Lisa B. Thompson, produced by Theatre Tuscaloosa. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College, 9500 Old Greensboro Road. Directed by Kenyatta "Ya Ya" Browne, and starring Norquina "Q" Rieves, Catherine Doughty-Walker and Clemmie Hilton, "The Mamalogues" features Lauren, Beverly and Tasha at a mother's retreat, sharing stories about playground racial profiling, being the “only” one at the PTA meeting, the lack of organic food in the ‘hood, and more. Robinson's satirical comedy celebrates the lives of middle-class Black women as they balance home and career, while raising children in a dangerous world. Tickets are $19 general; $17 for seniors, members of the military, and Shelton State employees; and $14 for students and children. Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For more, see www.theatretusc.com or call 205-391-2277.

FRIDAY

Open Studio classes at Kentuck's Georgine Clarke Building: 3-4 p.m. Friday, Kentuck Art Center, 503 Main Ave., Northport. Tuition $15. Participants should bring their own paper, but all other art supplies will be included. All ages. Sessions will allow experimentation with a variety of art media. Participants can bring their favorite surface to work on: canvas, paper, wood board, etc. Kentuck will provide supplies such as paints, pencils, spirographs, charcoal, and markers. Some sessions may include things such as air dry clay and weaving looms. www.kentuck.org .

FRIDAY-JUNE 5

"Little Shop of Horrors": The Actor's Charitable Theatre will perform the rock-horror-musical comedy at its converted The ACT Theatre, 3801 Alabama Ave., Tuscaloosa; the old Holt High School. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and June 2-5, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday, Sunday and June 4. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote the 1982 musical based on Roger Corman's ultra-low-budget 1960 dark comedy "The Little Shop of Horrors." Creating a pastiche of early rock 'n' roll, they followed the story of hapless Seymour, a floral-shop worker who inadvertently discovers and raises an alien invader, a plant that feeds on humans. The musical's partly told by the girl-group trio of Crystal, Chiffon and Ronette, and features songs made familiar by Broadway and off-Broadway runs, and the 1986 film adaptation by Frank Oz, including "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Feed Me," "Somewhere That's Green" and "Suddenly, Seymour." Tickets $24.75 general, $22.75 seniors, students and children. www.theactonline.com .

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

WEDNESDAY-JUNE 4

Shakespeare's "The Tempest": 8 p.m., free, Park at Manderson Landing for June 1-3; Allen Bales Theatre for June 4. 7:30 p.m. live pre-show music. Performed by Tuscaloosa's The Rude Mechanicals, in its 20th summer. Bring chairs, blankets or other comfort materials for the park. In case of rain, shows will move indoors to the Allen Bales Theatre, Rowand-Johnson Hall on the University of Alabama campus. www.facebook.com/TheRudeMechanicalsUA .

UPCOMING

JUNE 4: Garth Brooks, 7 p.m., BJCC Stadium, Birmingham. www.bjcc.org .

JUNE 15: The Black Crowes, Drivin 'n Cryin, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $125, $99.50, $89.50, $69.50, and $39.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JUNE 21: H.E.R., Marzz, 6:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, for $125.50, $92.50, $72.50, $52.50, $42.50 andD $32.50, plus fees.

JUNE 22-25: Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," 8 p.m., free, Park at Manderson Landing June 22-24; Allen Bales Theatre at Rowand-Johnson Hall, UA campus June 25. In case of rain, shows will move indoors to the Allen Bales Theatre. Live pre-show music begins at 7:30 p.m. Bring blankets, chairs or other comfort materials for the park Performed by Tuscaloosa's The Rude Mechanicals, in its 20th summer. 205-310-5287.

JUNE 26: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon, 6:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $99.50, $79.50, $30.50, and $19.50, through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JULY 14: Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Madeline Edwards, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $119.75, $89.75, and $59.75, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JULY 21: Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $159.50 general admission in the pit; reserved seats at $159.50, $129.50, $109.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and $39.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 12: Fantasia, Babyface, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway. They will be priced at $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50, and $29.50. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 29: LANY, Surfaces, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 22: Black Jacket Symphony performing Van Halen's "1984," 8 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com .

OCT. 13: Whiskey Myers, Read Southall Band, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $65, $55, $35 and $25, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening