Alabama baseball vs. Arkansas in SEC Tournament: Live score updates

Alabama baseball hopes to score a victory against Arkansas on Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament .

The 11-seed Crimson Tide's second round game was supposed to be the first game of the day at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but Auburn-Kentucky's first-round game has already been pushed to the second day. Alabama is scheduled to play Arkansas at 4:30 p.m.

Alabama and 3-seed Arkansas faced each other not even a week ago in the final series of the regular season. The Crimson Tide won the series 2-1.

The Razorbacks (38-16) had a first-round bye while Alabama (30-25) defeated Georgia 5-3 over a 6-hour span on Tuesday, which included two rain delays.

If Alabama wins, it will play Thursday against the winner of the game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt. A loss drops Alabama to an elimination game on Thursday.

Alabama needs to keep winning to have an outside shot of making the NCAA Tournament.

