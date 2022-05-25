ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama baseball vs. Arkansas in SEC Tournament: Live score updates

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

Alabama baseball hopes to score a victory against Arkansas on Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament .

The 11-seed Crimson Tide's second round game was supposed to be the first game of the day at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but Auburn-Kentucky's first-round game has already been pushed to the second day. Alabama is scheduled to play Arkansas at 4:30 p.m.

Alabama and 3-seed Arkansas faced each other not even a week ago in the final series of the regular season. The Crimson Tide won the series 2-1.

The Razorbacks (38-16) had a first-round bye while Alabama (30-25) defeated Georgia 5-3 over a 6-hour span on Tuesday, which included two rain delays.

If Alabama wins, it will play Thursday against the winner of the game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt. A loss drops Alabama to an elimination game on Thursday.

Alabama needs to keep winning to have an outside shot of making the NCAA Tournament.

ALABAMA BASEBALL: In SEC Tournament, Alabama baseball has chance to prove two wins over Arkansas weren't fluke

Connor Prielipp: Alabama baseball's Connor Prielipp seen back on mound in Hoover before the SEC Tournament

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

