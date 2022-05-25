ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Pensacola police officer was recognized at the White House last week. Here's the story on why.

By Allie Sinkovich
 3 days ago

In the span of 10 days, Pensacola Police Department Officer Anthony Giorgio discovered he would not just be receiving one of the most prestigious awards for officers, but also that he would be accepting the medal from President Joe Biden at the White House .

Giorgio was awarded the Medal of Valor on May 16 after aiding in the rescue of five individuals from potential drownings on May 9, 2021.

At the ceremony, the Medal of Valor was defined as one of the “highest awards for public safety officers .”

Giorgio recalls first learning about the award when he was a cadet.

"You hear stories about the people who have been awarded it and you think, 'These guys are heroes, and you're humbled by it,'" Giorgio said.

You may like: Pensacola's finest: 11 officers who earned PPD's highest honor are recognized in book

A tragic shooting: Fatal shooting at Pensacola Fitness: Here's what we know about the victim and suspect

Now one of those heroes, the officer found himself a decade later shaking hands with  and receiving a little advice from Biden.

"I can't remember exactly what he said, but he said something about the nature of 'Hey, take safer vacations next time. And congratulations,'" said Giorgio.

The rescue

Giorgio was off-duty the day of the rescue. He, his wife and his daughter went to visit Giorgio's mother at Johnson Beach for Mother's Day. Even before the rescue, the day was emotionally taxing for Giorgio's family due his deceased sister's birthday falling on the holiday.

Giorgio said he and his family were planning on leaving at noon but random hold-ups kept them at the pavilion longer than expected.

At about 12:30 p.m., Giorgio went to hug his mother goodbye and watched as his mother's face sunk and turned pale.

"Oh my god," she said, "They're drowning."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkpku_0fpg8WGq00

Throwing down objects he was holding, Giorgio raced out to the beach and was met by a huge crowd at the water's edge.

Prior to Giorgio's arrival, a group of individuals attempted to form a human chain to help a group of teenagers struggling offshore but still could not reach them.

Giorgio still struggles to piece together everything that happened during the actual rescue besides repeatedly swimming out to reach the group of people.

Giorgio saved two of the four individuals who were originally seeking rescue.

As people were checking on the teenagers, Giorgio overheard someone say there was another woman in the water and saw a group of men attempting to pull her in. The woman had attempted to help the victims but ended up struggling as well.

Giorgio made one last lap out to the group and was met with a strange challenge: a kiddie float.

"When I get there, I see all these men around this lady. They're all holding onto this kiddie float. It was very small and it's more for a 5-year-old. I remember being like, 'Well, I'm gonna try this,'" Giorgio said.

"I originally swam behind the people thinking I'm gonna swim and push at the same time, but it didn't work. And then I was like, I'm gonna swim to the front and I just shoved my arm in the inner tube and we all swam together to the shore," Giorgio continued.

Giorgio recalled how a man in the Navy helped pull the woman and the other individuals to the beach.

Despite the chaos of the day, Giorgio said, "I don't think that if God didn't place everybody that he needed there, we wouldn't have had the outcome we had. I give him all the glory for that. He put everyone there at the right time in the right circumstances. Even for me wanting to leave earlier and then getting pushed back. It was all for a reason. I believe everyone was there for a reason."

'You're just doing your job'

The officer explained the entire experience was "very humbling" when Biden said he and the other honorees were the "spine of this country."

In addition to the honor of receiving the award from the president, Giorgio's appreciation radiated in his voice radiates when he recalled his daughter being able to attend the ceremony.

"My 8-year-old daughter got to witness that," he said. "My daughter thinks I'm a superhero. I think it's pretty funny because you're just doing your job."

In total, 15 honorees from across the country — nine police officers and six firefighters — received the award for eight acts for acts of bravery in the line of duty, included two officers who gave their lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217NBR_0fpg8WGq00

Giorgio recalls asking one of the mothers of a deceased honoree if he could hug her.

"I got to speak with her briefly. And I just asked her, 'Hey, do you mind if I hug you?'" said Giorgio.

"These men and women, they're just putting their lives on the line every single day. They're doing it for the people ... and that is incredible to hear," Giorgio added.

While Giorgio said the experience was a blur of emotions, he said he was nervous to represent Pensacola and frequently thought of all the people present on that fateful day at the beach.

"I just wish everyone was there with me. Because all those guys are real heroes as well. You know, I chose a profession that was gonna put me in harm's way so I could help out people. But for the people who were there on the beach that day. They just chose to help out. That's amazing," said Giorgio.

While Giorgio struggled to remember all the names of the individuals, he noted that a Navy member, a nurse, a Coast Guard member and a few other individuals helped out in the heroic act.

"I know that people make a big deal that I was off duty … but I'm just amazed by their stories as well. I just wish they were all there that day, and that they were all recognized like myself. Because I think they deserve it as well," said Giorgio.

Despite Giorgio's humble disposition, the Pensacola Police Department has not shied away from expressing its respect for their fellow officer.

"The men and women of the Pensacola Police Department are very proud of Officer Giorgio and his heroic efforts," said PPD spokesman Officer Mike Wood.

Watch the Medal of Valor Ceremony here .

