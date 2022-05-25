ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Zelenskyy says Ukrainians 'share the pain' of victims in Texas elementary school shooting

By Catherine Neilan
 3 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press

  • At least 19 children and two adults were killed in Tuesday's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.
  • Ukraine's president offered his condolences and said his people "share the pain" of victims' families.
  • The attack at Robb Elementary School is the deadliest elementary school attack since Sandy Hook.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his condolences to the family and friends of the victims of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, saying his people "share the pain."

At least 19 children and two adults were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. The victims identified so far include an eight-year-old boy and two teachers .

This is the deadliest elementary school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012, which killed 20 children and six adults.

Zelenskyy tweeted Wednesday morning: "Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans."

He made similar comments at a Wednesday event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying: "I would like to express my condolences to all of the relatives and family members of the children who were killed in the awful shooting in a Texas elementary school," the Associated Press reported.

"As far as I know, 21 people were killed, including 19 children. This is terrible, to have victims of shooters in peaceful time."

The US has taken a proactive stance in supporting Ukraine since the start of the war and sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's supporters.

The Treasury Department on Tuesday said it would let a key sanctions waiver benefiting American investors to expire , a move that would push Russia closer to a potential default.

US banks and individuals will be barred from accepting bond payments from Russia's government after 12:01 a.m. New York time on Wednesday, the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

