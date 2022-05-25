ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Lynn Haven cause fish kill by dumping 500K gallons of chlorine in bayou? DEP investigating

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
LYNN HAVEN — A state environmental agency is investigating whether Lynn Haven illegally discharged 500,000 gallons of chlorinated drinking water, causing a fish kill in a bayou.

In a warning letter dated May 16 to Bobby Baker, public works director for Lynn Haven, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection stated the discharge occurred May 5. The water came from the Lynn Haven Water Treatment Plant at 1111 Ohio Ave.

DEP also noted that the city could be liable for "damages and restorations" associated with the spill, as well as face civil penalties if an investigation determines the discharge violated state water quality standards.

Baker declined Monday to comment before city and DEP officials discuss the incident during a teleconference that he said was scheduled for May 31. Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson was not available for comment Monday or Tuesday, while City Manager Vickie Gainer did not return The News Herald's call on Tuesday.

According to Christian Wagley, coastal organizer for Healthy Gulf, the fish kill occurred in Lynn Haven Bayou, which is located toward the northwest portion of Lynn Haven and feeds into North Bay. Healthy Gulf is a nonprofit organization that works to protect and restore the Gulf of Mexico and its associated waterways.

Wagley said he worked with Lynn Haven resident Jack Cutchens to notify local and state officials, which sparked DEP's investigation.

"Chlorine is in that water to ... kill microbes that can make humans sick," Wagley said. "That's why it's in our drinking water, but aquatic life is obviously not adapted to that at all. ... Chlorine does not need to be going into waterways because it is extremely toxic to aquatic life."

Cutchens, who wrote a letter to Lynn Haven commissioners describing the kill, said he witnessed many dead fish floating in a small body of water connected to the bayou that is located near his property off Kentucky Avenue.

Cutchens has lived in Lynn Haven since 1950.

"I counted 68 (dead fish) immediately, and when I really started counting, I counted 149, and there must have been multiples of that," he said. "There (also) were minnows 2 and 3 inches long that I didn't even count."

