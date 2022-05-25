ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City approves $40 million in infrastructure upgrades. Here is what's coming

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hujPL_0fpg8FVj00

PANAMA CITY — Officials continue to drive the city down the road to recovery more than three years after Hurricane Michael, approving on Tuesday $40 million of water and sewer infrastructure upgrades.

The projects will include two main projects: the first phase of Project Restore for Millville and the Drummond Park area, and the restoration of 13 lift stations. City officials said they expect the engineering work on the projects to be completed in the next four to six months, with construction starting right behind and taking eight to 10 months.

The goal of Project Restore is to repair utility infrastructure and increase flood prevention. The projects are coming in at $20 million each and are funded by state disaster recovery grants.

$19M going to Millville makeover:Panama City moves forward with $19 million plan to upgrade Millville water and sewer lines

'Worst infrastructure in city':Panama City's $20.5 million water and sewer projects will target 'the worst of the worst'

City Manager Mark McQueen said replacing and restoring vital infrastructure keeps Panama City on the path to becoming the premier city of the Panhandle.

Millville, Drummond Park to receive makeovers

Commissioners approved six engineering firms to work on different portions of the project simultaneously to speed up the process, McQueen said.

The process to receive funding took more than a year, McQueen said.

"It's pretty significant what's going to be able to take place in each of these two areas," McQueen said. "So, it will be the water lines and sewer lines and the storm drains, as well as the roadways. That's important as we rebuild the totality of the city to become the premier city in the Panhandle of Florida."

Hurricane Michael left Millville's and Drummond Park's infrastructure badly damaged.

"The infrastructure is in a very, very poor shape, but we did a heat map of the entire city," McQueen said. "These two areas were designated as very critical needed areas to be replaced. And we're looking forward to executing these dollars to help us accomplish them.

"... We're grateful that this is grant-funded, which means it's 100% funded by Community Disaster Block Grant for Disaster Recovery," McQueen said. "That's good news for our citizens."

13 lift stations getting a face-lift

The commissioners also approved nine engineering proposals to replace or refurbish 13 lift stations.

McQueen said each of the lift stations are in critical places.

"They have key attributes of where they're located and what they do to help the more efficient flow of our sewer system," McQueen said. "We need to upgrade these ... and some adjoining collection pipes."

The engineers will do full evaluations of each station and the lines that lead to them, and then make recommendations on whether to replace or upgrade the stations.

Phase I of the project is part of a $23 million grant funded by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Department of Emergency Management.

Some of the lift stations took an especially hard hit from Hurricane Michael in 2018.

"This includes a number of lift stations including the one over in St. Andrews, which is at the water's edge with manholes that are actually in the bay," McQueen said. "So, we're actually going to be able to permanently fix some of these dilapidated and deteriorating water and sewer lines that have either deteriorated over time or were damaged as a result of Hurricane Michael.

"They'll have all the contract documentation necessary, so that we can actually go out and begin, very quickly, the ability to do the bid process to get these projects under construction."

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach Commissioners approve Mexico Beach aid agreement

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials are continuing their efforts to build relationships with cities across the bridge. Commissioners approved a mutual aid agreement with Mexico Beach at Thursday’s meeting. Panama City Beach already has agreements with Panama City, the airport, Lynn Haven, Callaway, and others.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Sales tax holiday begins Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Saturday. Items like can openers, pouches of wet food and reusable ice will not be taxed from May 28 until June 10. More expensive goods like batteries, coolers and portable generators will also not be taxed. This is the first year that […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
mypanhandle.com

Graves rise in Port St Joe after flooding

PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Some Gulf County residents are upset over the effect of this week’s rains on the graves of their loved ones. Flooding around the Forest Hill Cemetery off Twine Road in Port St. Joe, caused some of the caskets to float out of their vaults and break through the ground.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WMBB

Memorial Day events in the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day there are plenty of events going on this weekend. If you are looking for a way to celebrate here’s a list: Memorial Day Observance at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery The Bay County Commission and The Bay County Veteran’s Council will […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Blue Springs Park restricting unaccompanied minors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners said Blue Springs Park has become a ‘daycare center’ and that’s why unaccompanied minors are no longer allowed. Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said people drop their kids off and leave. The new ordinance says anyone 15 or younger cannot go to the park without a legal adult. Peacock […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mcqueen
mypanhandle.com

After 3 long years, Mosey’s is Reopening

PANAMA CITY, FLA. — Another downtown business that fell victim to Hurricane Michael’s CAT 5 winds is finally reopening after over 3 long years and is ready to welcome the community. After the storm, owner Judd Manuel and some friends filled 14 roll-off dumpsters full of debris they...
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Lakeshore Drive weekly road closures begin Saturday

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Okaloosa County has announced that White Point Road and Lakeshore Drive, located east of Niceville in Bluewater, will be closed to through traffic on Saturday afternoons beginning May 28, 2022. For the fifth year in a row, the seasonal closure will take place between the approximate...
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Council On Aging of West Florida in Pensacola heavily damaged in storms

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Council On Aging of West Florida in Pensacola suffered heavy damage during Wednesday morning's storms. The building is located at 875 Royce St. Channel 3 captured video of multiple trees down on and around the building. "There are several holes in the building that we have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Florida Department#Emergency Management#Engineering#Urban Construction#Project Restore#Commissioners
WJHG-TV

Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say State Road 69 was clear and open for travel at 2 p.m. Thursday. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a rolled-over tanker truck Thursday morning. It happened on State Road 69 about a mile south of County Road 274 around 6 a.m.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast Jam preparation continues despite rain

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is just a week away. Promoters began preparing the venue at Frank Brown Park earlier this week. Rain has delayed the setup for the concert. “As it is in Florida, we always have our Floridian showers,” Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJTV 12

Umbrella cyclone: Waterspout makes landfall on 30A beach

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A waterspout took over beach set-ups Tuesday in Northwest Florida. Beachgoers at Grayton Beach off County Highway 30A in Walton County saw the massive tunnel of water pick up sand and other items as it moved inland. Stan Anderson sent a video to WKRG News 5 of the weather event. […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Tips on homeowners insurance as hurricane season approaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Insurance experts say taking the time to find a qualified homeowners insurance agent should be a priority - especially with hurricane season just around the corner. “You should really do your due diligence on the company,” said Casey Tuggle, owner of Tuggle Insurance Agency. “A...
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
navarrenewspaper.com

Was not breathing but resuscitated

There was a near drowning on the beach behind 700 Gulf Shore Dr in Destin this afternoon. A 22 year old from TN got caught in a possible rip current in the Gulf. He initially was not breathing but was resuscitated by the FD/EMS. Emergency Room staff continued to work...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

City reviewing Brantley Gilbert concert

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials said they received a permit application Monday from Monster Entertainment for a concert on July 1st. Monster, along with Peachtree Entertainment, Summit Entertainment and Live Nation hope to Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll to Aaron Bessant Park. The two acts are part of the “Son […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy