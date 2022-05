Christian County High School bid farewell and good luck to 289 seniors Friday night, as graduation was held at the Stadium of Champions. While all students were recognized for their accomplishments and success, some special recognitions were given, including to Cynclaire Rodgers—whose family accepted her diploma—and Andrew Morgan, who passed away before they could graduate with their peers. Also recognized was Johnathan Ware, who was presented his diploma to cheers and happiness.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO