ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Baby formula shortage leads to potential scams

By McKenna Alexander
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpTxn_0fpg4s4C00

MADISON – Wednesday, formula manufacturers appear before a House subcommittee, while the Senate is poised to on a $28M House bill to help the FDA combat the crisis surrounding a national baby formula shortage. This comes as the second round of “Operation Fly Formula” arrives Wednesday. But as families wait for the formula to hit shelves, scammers are attempting to take advantage of the situation.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns online shopping scams are the riskiest; whether it be through direct messaging, well-crafted fake websites, or social media ads claiming your baby’s formula brand is back in stock.

“Scammers love to use Facebook and lure you to your sites,” said Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the BBB. “So maybe you see an ad or it could be a post. They could say they have the merchandise, they could have pictures of it, and ask you to pay via Venmo or credit cards.”

Schultz suggested looking at either https://www.godaddy.com/whois or the BBB’s website to learn when the advertiser’s website was created. If it was made very recently, it’s cause for concern. Alongside that research, she said there are other ways to check up on the website itself.

“If it’s a website, there’s a lot of red flags that you can look for,” Schultz said. “The first thing you should be doing is looking at the website address. Does it start with an HTTP or does it start with an HTTPS? That ‘s’ is always going to stand for secure. Look at the content of the website. Are there grammatical errors or misspellings? If there are, it could be a scam.”

Schultz also suggested looking at contact information to see if the site’s listed physical address leads to a real office. She said it’s also a good idea to try calling the phone number listed to see if it’s in use.

If you are a victim of a scam, you’re asked to report it to the BBB. You can do so by clicking or tapping here.

Meanwhile, one of the major companies at the heart of the baby formula shortage says it plans to restart its plant next week. Abbott Nutrition will restart production at its facility in Sturgis, MI on June 4. But the company does not expect the first batches of new formula to be available until around June 20.

Abbott shut down its Sturgis plant back in February after FDA investigators found bacteria in several areas inside the plant. This led to a nationwide recall of its baby formula products.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Does my car have a black box, and what does it do?

MADISON, Wis. — Every vehicle on America’s roads built after 2014 — and many before that — is equipped with an Event Data Recorder, also known as a “black box.” Connected to the airbag control module, it records all sorts of information if there’s a crash or sudden deceleration. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has put out a whole...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baldwin, ag leaders hold roundtable on farmers’ mental health

ARLINGTON, Wis. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin and the U.S. Department of Agriculture hosted a roundtable event in Columbia County Friday morning to talk with farmers about mental health. The event at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station focused on mental health resources available to farmers as well as efforts to expand availability. Baldwin said there is still a need for additional...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Online Scams#Fraud#House#Senate#Bbb#Venmo
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

SB US 151 cleared at I-39/90/94 after rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 151 have reopened at Interstate 39/90/94 on Madison’s far east side after a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The rollover crash was reported just after 7 p.m., according to a Dane County dispatcher. WisDOT reported the area was clear around 9:30 p.m. ﻿ Further details, including whether anyone...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Toxic work environment’ in Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office pushes employees to the brink

By Brenda Wintrode  Wisconsin Watch The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office in April rehired an unpopular former operations director, prompting his shocked colleagues to make public longstanding complaints that he and his bosses created “a toxic work environment” that top county officials failed to fix. Twelve current and former employees told Wisconsin Watch that they regularly endured bullying, screaming and...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In wake of Texas tragedy, Madison’s police chief challenges 2nd amendment, calls for more school security

MADISON, Wis. — Some schools and parents in rural Dane County looked to law enforcement to increase security presence in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed 19 students and 2 adults. “We understand that parents are extremely upset today, concerned, especially if you have children that are in the age range of the children that were...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to increase presence at schools in wake of Texas shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will increase its presence at local schools this week after a gunman killed at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. The 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing the children as well as two adults. He was later killed by law enforcement. RELATED: Gunman kills 19...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Protesters rally for high wages, support for Madison teachers

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters gathered in front of Madison schools Friday to rally for higher wages and more support for the teachers inside. Organizers for the “Rally to Defend Our Schools” said the Madison Metropolitan School District is failing its students and its staff. Protesters demanded higher pay for substitute teachers and support staff and cost of living adjustments for full-time teachers.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: 3 people stabbed at Club LaMark, suspect at large

MADISON, Wis. — Three people were stabbed at a Madison bar early Thursday morning, city police said. The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at Club LaMark near the intersection of North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue. ﻿ According to a press release, the three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect. Further...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Residence, vehicle hit by overnight gunfire in Janesville; no injuries reported

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire overnight. Officers were initially called to the 200 block o South Jackson Street around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to an incident report. While searching the area, police found an unspecified number of shell casings. One area resident reported their residence...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Law enforcement to increase presence at Pardeeville High School after violence concerns

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Pardeeville High School administrators say they are taking steps to make the school and graduation ceremonies safer. The move comes after the school heard concerns about potential violence at Saturday’s ceremony. In a letter to students and families sent Wednesday, principal David Bell said Columbia County law enforcement investigated the concern and found it to be unsubstantiated.
PARDEEVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison apartment evacuated due to lethal levels of carbon monoxide

MADISON, Wis. — An apartment building near the UW campus was evacuated Monday after dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide were detected. Madison Gas and Electric and Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 128-unit building in the 1000 block of University Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Carbon monoxide readings of about 500 ppm were found in an upper floor, and readings over 250 ppm were found on other levels.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy