ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA’s Insight Mars lander shares its last selfie from the Red Planet

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMuPu_0fpg4CR200

NASA's Insight Mars mission is coming to a close.

The U.S. space agency announced earlier this month that dust covering the Mars InSight lander's solar panels meant the spacecraft would soon be forced to cease science operations.

The Insight spacecraft landed on Mars in November 2018 to study seismic activity on the Red Planet and NASA has just shared a side-by-side image of a selfie taken on day 10 of the mission alongside the last image taken by Insight.

Insight's solar panels are covered in Martian dust

After more than three years of operations, NASA expects InSight to be inoperable by December due to the fact it can't generate enough power through its solar panels. The lander's solar panels, which initially produced 5,000 watt-hours of power each day, now only generate 500 watt-hours.

Previous solar-powered NASA Mars missions have been aided by whirlwinds in the past. Both the Spirit and Opportunity rovers, for example, had dust cleared off their solar panels, allowing them to operate for a little longer. This hasn't happened for InSight, and it continues to collect dust, leading to progressively less capacity for generating solar power.

"If just 25 percent of InSight’s panels were swept clean by the wind, the lander would gain about 1,000 watt-hours per sol — enough to continue collecting science," NASA wrote in a recent post. "However, at the current rate power is declining, InSight’s non-seismic instruments will rarely be turned on after the end of May."

The spacecraft's robotic arm has been used to remove dust in the past, but the dust simply collects too quickly for the robotic arm to keep up without using up vital energy, according to NASA.

NASA's Insight detected more than 1,300 marsquakes

Still, Insight actually outlived its original design lifetime of two years and produced a great number of readings in the process, meaning the mission has been a great success. It allowed scientists to realize that Mars' core is much smaller than once thought.

The lander's seismic detection instruments have helped NASA scientists to learn a great deal about the inner structure of Mars. On May 4, for example, the Insight team detected the largest marsquake to date, with a magnitude 5 reading. The mission has detected more than 1,300 marsquakes in total.

The team explained that the lander's robotic arm will now be put into a stowed position to help conserve energy for the seismometer for a little longer. Just before that happens, however, the team took one last selfie of Insight, showing the amount of red dust that has collected on its solar panels since it reached the Red Planet. One day, humans may reach its current location and retrieve the historic spacecraft for future generations to admire.

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Planet#Solar Energy#Marsquake#Insight#Martian#Https T Co Eatdxbolx2
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Scientists Have Figured Out What's Killing The World's Biggest Fish

Over 80 percent of international trade is carried by sea. Much of what we use and consume everyday either has been or will be transported on huge vessels which plough the global ocean. The courses these container vessels take are fixed shipping routes known as marine highways, which are not...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Astronomer may have detected the source of the famous extraterrestrial ‘Wow!’ signal

Astronomers may have found the source of the ‘Wow!’ signal, an enigmatic radio transmission from space that some believe could have originated from an alien world.The signal – a 72 second-long radio burst that was 20 times stronger than its background emissions – was first detected in 1977, stopping at just over a minute because that is the longest duration that the Big Ear radio telescope was able to observe. Scientists believe it is likely that the signal would have lasted longer.Drawing attention to the mysterious transmission on a printout, astronomer Jerry R. Ehman circled it and jotted down ‘Wow!’...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
86K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy