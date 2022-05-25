ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Construction continues on Caloosahatchee Connect pipeline project

By Nicolette Perdomo
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Caloosahatchee Connect project is making progress. The pipeline will bring reclaimed water from Fort Myers over to the Cape.

Cape Coral’s committee of the whole meets Wednesday at 9 a.m. to get an update on the project.

Construction is happening now at Horton Park in Cape Coral.

The pipeline project will allow Cape Coral to receive up to 12 million gallons of water per day.

The city says it’ll help maintain freshwater canal levels and give property owners water for their lawns.

Right now canals are still lower than normal and the city is under a one-day-a-week watering schedule.

The estimated cost for the project is $22.5 million dollars.

The design is 100-percent completed, and the city has all of its permits.

The majority of the project will be complete by next July.

