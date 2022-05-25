ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 die after car crashes into front of home in Miami, catches fire

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – A car crashed into the front of a home Wednesday morning in the city of Miami, killing three people and injuring two others, officials confirmed. The rollover crash was reported in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 82nd Street. The car also caught fire after the...

www.local10.com

