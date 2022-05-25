Washington City Officials, Chamber Mark First Anniversary of Wellness Park Opening

Families can find locally sourced crafts, goods, and produce and kids can stay engaged this summer by visiting the 34th annual Washington Farmers’ Market. Main Street Washington is partnering with local businesses for the second year of their “Farm Fables” free book giveaway. Every Thursday during the farmers market season organizers plan to give away 100 books to children who attend. Main Street Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt describes the inaugural year’s success, “We gave away 1,500 children’s books last year and it was so much fun watching the kids read or kind of sit on a park bench and just kind of doodle. One of my favorite pictures is of a, she has to be two [years old] in her stroller, book in front of her but it’s upside down. She is reading that book even though we all know she’s just looking at the pictures, but they’re upside down and she’s having a great time. And so that’s a really fun program and it really has expanded kind of our reach of our farmers market as well.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO