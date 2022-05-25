ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Blue Origin could land a futuristic telescope on the Moon in one go

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYNCv_0fpg3RXK00

After the roaring success of SpaceX in launching private space missions, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin might have its big moment when it lands a futuristic radio telescope on the side of the Moon, probably by 2030, Forbes reported.

Although Blue Origin was founded a good two years before SpaceX, Bezos's space venture hasn't managed to be a commercial success story thus far. To its credit, Blue Origin has some commercial space tourism missions. But these do not come with the same bragging rights as putting hundreds of satellites with a single launch and supporting internet services in war-torn Ukraine. This might change when Blue Origin put an array of radio telescopes on the Far Side of the Moon, probably in a decade.

What is FARSIDE? What will it do?

The Farside Array for Radio Science Investigation of the Dark Ages and Exoplanets, or simply FARSIDE, is an array of low-frequency telescopes that astronomers want to put on the far side of the Moon.

Experts think that this side of the Moon that does not face the Earth is also one of the quietest radio locations in the inner solar system. The radio signals that we keep beaming from Earth mean that one would have to travel as far as Jupiter to find a spot that is as silent as the Moon's far side.

Astronomers like Jack Burns, a Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Boulder, Colorado, want to set up an array of radio telescopes in this spot to peer back into time and observe the universe a few million years after the Big Bang.

The entire setup would consist of 128 pairs of dipole antennas placed across a 6.2-mile (10 km) diameter on the lunar surface by four rovers. Since the universe is expanding, it is stretching the wavelengths of radio signals, thereby reducing their frequency. The signals received by these antennae could be merged electronically to analyze them.

By using receivers in the 21-cm band or 10 - 40 MHz frequency range, astronomers will be able to peek way back in time at the cosmos when it was 15-80 million years old. Back then, there were no stars, and the electrons and protons were still combining to form neutral hydrogen atoms, a principal subject of study for the telescope.

By observing these very components that became the cores of the very first stars, some 100s of larger than our Sun, the astronomers want to understand our origins. The program will also track coronal mass ejections and solar flares from nearby stars and try to spot magnetic fields on the planets in their habitable zones. The presence of a magnetic field is the reason why life exists on Earth but does not on Mars.

Blue Origin's Contribution

Jeff Bezos's space firm has expressed a strong interest in ferrying this telescope to the Moon. Its Blue Moon lander, designed to be flexible to carry payloads large and small to the lunar surface, is ideal for the FARSIDE mission. In a single landing, Blue Moon could put all the components needed to set up FARSIDE. Lunar rovers could then work, roll out the dipole antennae, and connect the array to get it working.

A communications satellite on the far side could relay back to Earth if the sequence of events was going as per plan and the data that the telescopic array would generate.

As of now, the Blue Moon lander is getting its final touches. But the sore point is the funding of the project. Blue Origin wants NASA to foot the entire bill for the mission, but a public-private partnership could also be worked out.

If Bezos ever wanted to show how interested he was in space science, this would be the time.

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Origin#Space Science#Blue Moon#Telescopes#Farside#The University Of Boulder
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomer may have detected the source of the famous extraterrestrial ‘Wow!’ signal

Astronomers may have found the source of the ‘Wow!’ signal, an enigmatic radio transmission from space that some believe could have originated from an alien world.The signal – a 72 second-long radio burst that was 20 times stronger than its background emissions – was first detected in 1977, stopping at just over a minute because that is the longest duration that the Big Ear radio telescope was able to observe. Scientists believe it is likely that the signal would have lasted longer.Drawing attention to the mysterious transmission on a printout, astronomer Jerry R. Ehman circled it and jotted down ‘Wow!’...
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
86K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy