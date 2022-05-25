SPCA Albrecht Center pleading for fosters after dog seizure operation
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare made a late night plea for fosters Tuesday.
Around midnight, the organization made a Facebook post about a situation in Allendale.ALSO ON WJBF: Burke County Animal Services at full capacity with cats and kitten
It states: “We are in Allendale assisting with a large scale seizure operation. We are going to need fosters tomorrow (Wednesday). If you can foster a dog, please come to our rescue center tomorrow between 11-4:30.”
The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is located at 199 Willow Run Rd in Aiken.
For more information, click here or call (803) 648-6869Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0