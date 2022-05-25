ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, SC

SPCA Albrecht Center pleading for fosters after dog seizure operation

By D.V. Wise
 3 days ago

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare made a late night plea for fosters Tuesday.

Around midnight, the organization made a Facebook post about a situation in Allendale.

It states: “We are in Allendale assisting with a large scale seizure operation. We are going to need fosters tomorrow (Wednesday). If you can foster a dog, please come to our rescue center tomorrow between 11-4:30.”

The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is located at 199 Willow Run Rd in Aiken.

For more information, click here or call (803) 648-6869

