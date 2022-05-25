City of Hutchinson starting with leadership search

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation is looking at ways to either repair or stop the sinkhole that continues to develop on US 50 east of Hutchinson. The Brandy Lake sinkhole, as it is called, has been dropping for many years and now KDOT wants to do something about it. According to spokesperson Tim Potter, KDOT will begin to survey the area and hopes to begin repairs to the road as early as 2024.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO