Hutchinson, KS

City of Hutchinson starting with leadership search

 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson has taken a few small steps in its search for a new administrator. The city is looking to...

Related
kfdi.com

$11.5 Million in Grants Awarded to 17 Railroad Improvement Projects in Kansas

Governor Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced that the State is giving $11.5 million in grants to advance 17 railroad improvement projects across Kansas. The projects – the majority of which are in West and South Kansas – will be funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s State Rail Service Improvement Fund (SRSIF).
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

First of veterans banners going up in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Veterans Banners from the Vieyra Honors Foundation have begun to be hung downtown. They sold enough for 72 of 112 possible banners, but not all of them will be hung this weekend. "We, like many during this last couple of years, experienced some unexpected supply...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Rural housing in Kansas sees improvements

The state song of Kansas begins “Oh, give me a home …” and calls to the state’s frontier days, when the land served as a beacon of hope for thousands seeking new lives, land of their own and, of course, a place to call home. In...
KANSAS STATE
Hutchinson, KS
Hutch Post

Area short line railroad to get portion of $11.5 million

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The K and O Railroad is getting a portion of $11.5 million worth of grants from the state to make major renovations to track and bridges along the system. The short line railroad will receive more than $1.2 million dollars to upgrade weight limits on 51 bridges, replace a one half mile section of curved rail and increase the size and weight of the rail used on a number of turnouts on the system.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Plains State Bank expands into Harper County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Parent Company of Plains State Bank in Hutchinson is expanding. Plains Bancshares, Inc, announced Thursday that they have purchased the BancCentral branches in both Anthony and Harper. The acquisitions are a continuation of the western Kansas financial company which purchased the Salina branch of Bank...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Stormont […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission levies fines against the Junction City mayor and his campaign treasurer

Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission on Wednesday held a public hearing on complaints that were filed against Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill and his campaign treasurer Monte Dibben, pertaining to the last city commission election in 2021. The complaint alleged Underhill and Dibben failed to file a Jan. 10, 2022 receipts and expenditures report in violation of state law.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
#County
KAKE TV

Major construction coming to Kellogg from K-96 to Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Gary Winget moved to Wichita in 1970. He says if there's one thing we're known for, it's road construction. "Those 50-some years I've lived here, Kellogg has pretty much always been under construction," said Winget. After a rare stretch with zero Kellogg construction, those orange cones...
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

KDOT shares plans to expand stretch of East Kellogg to 6 lanes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Traffic cones will soon make a comeback on Kellogg. Thursday, people in east Wichita and Andover had the chance to learn about a big project slated to start later this year. The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to expand Kellogg to six lanes from K-96 in...
WICHITA, KS
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Memorial Day services for Monday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Memorial Day services are planned in the Hutchinson area for Monday. The annual Reno County Veterans Memorial ceremony is set for 9 a.m. at the memorial in South Hutchinson. The service includes the National Anthem by the Hutchinson Brass Quintet and prayer by Chaplain Dave Warnkin of the American Legion. Tom King of the Reno County Veterans Memorial Board will make opening remarks before the presentation of the memorial wreaths.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Answers sought as trash ignored for weeks in SW Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Living in filth with no explanation, residents of a manufactured home park in southwest Wichita say their trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks, turning their block into a landfill. One of the residents of Sleepy Hollow manufactured home park reached out to Eyewitness News in hopes of getting answers.
Hutch Post

US 50 sinkhole tagged for repairs in 2024

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation is looking at ways to either repair or stop the sinkhole that continues to develop on US 50 east of Hutchinson. The Brandy Lake sinkhole, as it is called, has been dropping for many years and now KDOT wants to do something about it. According to spokesperson Tim Potter, KDOT will begin to survey the area and hopes to begin repairs to the road as early as 2024.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Burrton schools looking for superintendent

BURRTON, Kan. — Burrton USD 369 is looking for a superintendent and elementary principal. Joan Simoneau is leaving to take the superintendent's position in Rock Creek. Mrs. Simoneau served for six years as Superintendent and Elementary Principal at USD 369. She served as the Middle and High School Principal...
BURRTON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. woman admits defrauding employer of $3.1 million

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding her former employer of about $3.1 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Nancy Martin, 77, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax document. Martin was bookkeeper, business manager and chief operating officer of Mid-Kansas Wound...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Folks: A lot accomplished since 2019

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Mike Folks watches the last day of school unfold, it's important for him to acknowledge the effort of his staff not only this year, but ever since he came in 2019. "Probably the biggest accomplishment is this year, we got through...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
