Republican Phil Hemingway seeks Johnson County Board of Supervisors seat for a fifth time

Perennial candidate Phil Hemingway is running again for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors for one of two seats this year.

Hemingway, 62, is a Johnson County native and owner of Phil's Repair in Iowa City. Hemingway is no stranger to the ballot, meaning Johnson County voters are likely familiar with the Republican.

Hemingway is a former Iowa City School Board member who has run for the Board of Supervisors five times, most recently in a special election last year where he lost to Jon Green .

Hemingway said he doesn't want to become Johnson County's "Pat Paulsen," who was a comedian who ran several satirical campaigns for U.S. president between 1968 and 1996.

"I recognize that I'm still the same man, but I feel we need this fiscal oversight and rural representation," he said. "Sometimes I think there needs to be fresh blood. If elected, I'll be the first Republican to a four-year term in 60 years-plus."

On June 7, Hemingway will appear on Republican primary ballots alongside Lone Tree's Jammie Bradshaw . The two are running for two seats on the Board of Supervisors, one of which is currently occupied by Green, and barring any surprises will make it to the ballot in November.

Green faces a contested primary race to retain his seat against Democrats Seth Zimmermann and V Fixmer-Oraiz.

Hemingway has campaigned on getting more rural representation and what he calls "fiscal responsibility," multiple times over the years. With inflation becoming an ever-growing concern in Johnson County and the nation, Hemingway said cutting costs and being responsible with taxpayer dollars is more important than ever.

Hemingway pointed to the growing costs of building materials as a concern, especially as the county considers an expensive rework on the administrative campus and the construction of a 13-story high-rise in the Riverfront Crossings District.

Hemingway said he isn't opposed to the project, but he thinks the county needs to wait for inflation to decrease so it won't be too costly.

He said the number of paid employees within the Supervisor's office, which has grown to 12 , is a concern to him because most of the county's budget is spent on personnel. He said he would also refuse to accept a salary raise if elected.

"The Supervisors have to be the financial watchdogs," he said.

Hemingway said he recognizes that Johnson County is one of the fastest-growing in Iowa and there are ever-expanding needs that need to be addressed, such as funding mental health care and finding solutions to water quality.

"This is one of the most expensive places in the state to live, and there's a reason for it. We've got to bring things under control and make it livable for everyone," he said.

Hemingway said he thinks the majority of the roughly 30,000 people living in the rural areas and small towns of Johnson County feel unrepresented by the current board. While only two of the five sitting Supervisors live in city limits, another two live a short drive from Iowa City or one of its suburbs.

Green lives just to the west of Lone Tree, a town of 1,357 people that he is the former mayor of.

Hemingway said his view of rural representation goes beyond just where someone lives, but also having similar life experiences to rural residents. He said he grew up on a farm and has the experience of both rural life and living in Iowa City.

"My feeling, when I see people get on the Board of Supervisors, it's a gravy train. They're political activists that get on and the entire county doesn't feel represented," he said.

Hemingway acknowledged that his platform hasn't changed much and neither has his campaign material, which he has recycled over the years when running for office. He often sports a jacket with a "Phil's Repair" badge on one shoulder and a Thin Blue Line patch on the other.

Law enforcement is a concern for Hemingway. He said police have gone through challenging times recently. He said the community needs to give officers respect and appreciate the challenging jobs they are doing.

While the Johnson County Sheriff's Department is run by Sheriff Brad Kunkel, another elected official, the Board of Supervisors holds oversight of the department's budget. Hemingway said the majority of oversight of this department comes from the voters and sees his role as assisting the sheriff if elected as a Supervisor.

"The rule of law and respect for law enforcement is very important to me," he said. "We cannot allow mob rule or things of that nature that don't support the rule of law."

Hemingway said, if the sheriff views he needs armored vehicles like the controversial MRAP, he would take that recommendation, but acknowledged the expenses associated with the upkeep of such a large vehicle are concerning to him.

Hemingway said he feels his candidacy has had an effect on Johnson County politics. He said he is always heartened by the support he gets and thinks his vote tally will steadily go up.

"I hope people don't look at the consonant beside my name and will just look at what I have to offer. But I'm also saying that in the bluest county in the state and recognize the challenges that way," he said.

Early voting has begun across Iowa and lasts until June 6 . Election Day is June 7. More information on voting in Iowa is available at voterready.iowa.gov.

