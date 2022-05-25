ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Walton County high school students reportedly organizing 'fight clubs' at DeFuniak Springs park

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JcVZH_0fpg2MKi00

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A new trend among some Walton County students is raising concerns after recent reports of so-called “fight clubs” being organized at a local park.

DeFuniak Springs police suspected some “inappropriate activity” was going on at Wee Care Park, across from Walton High School, after receiving video footage of large groups of teens going and coming from the restrooms earlier in May.

“We started looking into it and we determined that there was some sort of ‘fight club’ for sport going on,” Lt. Richard Black said. “We had an image of one of the students coming out with a towel on his nose. You really couldn’t see blood, but you assume that’s what he was trying to cover up.”

Fights have happened at the park on occasion before, but Black said this was the first time police had seen anything like a “fight club.” Police believe the trend of “fighting for sport” began circulating among high school students in early May.

“We’ve had some fighting going on but it was usually, there was anger and aggression involved. But not anything where they’re going out there and doing it for sport,” Black said. “This is the first time that we’ve had this incident.”

DeFuniak police, fire collect donations:Over 19,000 donations collected for food-insecure children in second 'Battle of the Badges'

Police roll out new tool:DeFuniak Springs police roll out new tool to restrain people without injury. Here's how it works.

Most of the kids involved have been students. However, Walton County School District Superintendent Russell Hughes said there have been no fights reported on school grounds. Police notified school officials and parents shortly after learning of the activity.

“Our main concern from the Police Department is the safety of our youth and the safety of families and small kids that are going to our parks to have a good time,” said Black, who added that parents were unaware their children had been engaging in fights.

Through further investigation, Black said police discovered videos of the fights students had taken on their phones. Some of the students involved were reportedly skipping after school activities to go to the park after being dropped off by their parents.

“We wanted the parents to be aware so that they didn’t get a call that their child was in the hospital with a broken nose or some other type of injury from these fights,” Black said. “The parents were appreciative of us bringing it to (their) attention and they put a stop to it in more than one way.”

Hughes said the best thing parents can do is have conversations with their children about how dangerous fighting can be. Parents also are encouraged to make themselves aware of the times for after school activities and any cancellations.

“You shouldn’t fight anywhere. That’s why it takes all of the stakeholders. Shouldn’t be fighting at school, shouldn’t be fighting at the park, shouldn’t be fighting at home,” Hughes said. “That’s why it takes all of us.”

No serious injuries had been reported as of Monday. Black said reports in DeFuniak Springs have been limited to Wee Care Park, and there have been relatively few issues since parents and school officials were notified last week.

“We were recently notified of an incident that was going to happen, but once we checked into it — it has not happened yet,” Black said on Monday. “So we’re hoping that the awareness alone will be enough to deter it.”

Any students who are caught fighting or engaging in other non-sanctioned activities will be trespassed from Wee Care Park and other area parks. Violators would be prohibited from visiting parks and subject to arrest if caught on the premises after being trespassed.

The so called "fight clubs" brought light to “a lot of different concerns” after police shared information on social media, Black said. Many took to the comments section to suggest new programs for teens in Walton County — an idea Hughes said he also would like to see implemented.

“It takes the community to make sure we create opportunities for children not to be unsupervised and to create a ‘fight club.’ Why not a boxing training center?” he said. “That’s the conversation that we need to have, and I’d be glad to have that with a lot of people.”

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. schools aim to hire armed ‘guardians’

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — School officials in Santa Rosa County are now looking for protectors of students in the classroom.  The Santa Rosa County School District has listed its first open position for a school guardian. Santa Rosa County guardians will be school employees that will be trained by the sheriff’s office. Guardians will serve as […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

'Vague statement' in Walton High School bathroom causes concern

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office announced Wednesday night that they will increase security at Walton High School after a "vague statement" was found in the girl's bathroom. The Walton County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that they are planning to have "school resource deputies and guardians on...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Sheriff introduces new autism program

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford is bringing a new autism program to the county. Sheriff’s deputies are distributing colorful autism awareness decals to those who care for people with autism. They suggest placing one in the caregiver’s vehicle’s back window and another by the front door of their home. When […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton deputies respond after school threat

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton High School students had extra law enforcement on campus Thursday for their last day of school. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the DeFuniak Springs Police Department responded with a heavier presence on the Walton High School campus after finding a written threat on the girl’s bathroom wall. Local […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Walton County, FL
Walton County, FL
Government
Walton County, FL
Education
Defuniak Springs, FL
Government
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
getthecoast.com

Transformer blows during graduation, Deputies come to the rescue

We are looking at more bad weather today (UGH). Hopefully it won’t postpone any graduations tonight. Seasonal road closures near Mid-Bay Bridge in Niceville starting this weekend. White Point Road and Lakeshore Drive will be closed to through traffic on Saturday afternoons beginning May 28, 2022. For the fifth...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Blue Springs Park restricting unaccompanied minors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners said Blue Springs Park has become a ‘daycare center’ and that’s why unaccompanied minors are no longer allowed. Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said people drop their kids off and leave. The new ordinance says anyone 15 or younger cannot go to the park without a legal adult. Peacock […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 injured after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is injured following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Highway 293 off of the Mid-Bay Bridge. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle rolled over and went through a wall at the Kelly...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight Club#Northwest Florida#Boxing Training#Police#Highschool#Walton High School
WMBB

Authorities investigating Walton High School threat

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department said there will be additional officers at the county’s schools on Thursday after a threat, according to a Facebook post. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Walton High School where an unknown person wrote a “vague” statement in the girl’s bathroom referencing […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
wtvy.com

Man facing violent Dothan charges accused in beach riot

PANAMA CITY, FL. (WTVY) -A 21-year-old Dothan man with a history of violent crime charges is among new suspects identified in a ridiculously wild and bizarre Panama City Beach riot. Tydarrius Dashun Franklin is accused of stealing from Walmart during a March 26 orchestrated commotion that startled customers and forced...
DOTHAN, AL
amazingmadison.com

Man injured in Lake County rollover crash

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash in the southwest area of the county on Thursday night. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that just after 7:00 Thursday evening, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash on 450th Avenue near the intersection with 240th Street. 24-year-old Raymond Walker of Pensacola, Florida was driving north on 450th Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the east ditch. Walburg said that when trying to correct the vehicle to keep it on the roadway, Walker overcorrected and rolled into the west ditch and into a field. The Sheriff said that Walker was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He said that the man was able to summon for help and was transported by ambulance to Madison Regional Health for his injuries. He was later transported by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital for serious injuries sustained in the rollover crash. Walburg said that speed was a factor in the crash, and Walker’s vehicle was a total loss and towed away from the scene.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJHG-TV

Stolen property found during Holmes County arrest

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Alabama residents are in custody in Holmes County after drugs and stolen property were found in their vehicle, according to Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies. Deputies report on May 24th, a deputy pulled the car over on Alex Brown Road. We’re told the driver,...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Was not breathing but resuscitated

There was a near drowning on the beach behind 700 Gulf Shore Dr in Destin this afternoon. A 22 year old from TN got caught in a possible rip current in the Gulf. He initially was not breathing but was resuscitated by the FD/EMS. Emergency Room staff continued to work...
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

FOOD TRUCK ACCIDENT TODAY SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

The Eatery in Gulf Breeze located off Hwy 98 on Woodlawn Way had a propane tank caught on fire due to an employee mistake according to Stephen Aiken owner of The Eatery. One person was life-flighted to a local hospital with burns to their face and arms this morning according to Sarah Whitfield, PIO for SRC.
GULF BREEZE, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy