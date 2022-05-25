ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc's Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony tops this week's list of things to do

By City of Manitowoc Department of Tourism
Herald Times Reporter
 3 days ago

MANITOWOC - Memorial Day is upon us. This week's list of Manitowoc events includes multiple ways to celebrate the holiday this weekend, along with other fun things to do.

1. Attend Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

On May 30, City of Manitowoc will honor and pay respects to those who have served and are no longer with us with both a Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony.

The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. in downtown Manitowoc on the corner of Washington and Eighth streets and end at the Veterans Memorial on North 18th Street.

The parade will feature approximately 45 entries, various veteran groups, local and state officials, and local businesses and organizations showing their respect for veterans.

Immediately following the parade, the annual ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial across from Evergreen Cemetery.

For more about the parade and ceremony, visit the City of Manitowoc’s website .

2. Go to Painting Pathways' brat fry and plant sale

Enjoy a tasty brat and get yourself a plant from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 26 at Painting Pathways Clubhouse , 1226 Washington St., Manitowoc.

All items in the sale have been donated, and proceeds from the event support Painting Pathways and its mission to empower adults with mental illness.

You can learn more about Painting Pathways on its website .

3. Celebrate Memorial Day with Charlie Bucket Band at AMVETS Post 99

The Charlie Bucket Band will be performing a set of classic rock music that is sure to entertain and engage listeners of all ages.

On Memorial Day May 30, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Charlie Bucket will be at Manitowoc AMVETS Post 99, 4310 Conroe St., Manitowoc, as part of a fundraising event to support those who served our nation.

This is Charlie Bucket’s self-proclaimed “favorite event of the year.” Find more information on its Facebook page .

4. Enjoy a brew and quesadilla at Captain Quesadilla Food Truck at Sabbatical Brewing

Get a brew and a cheesy quesadilla this weekend at Sabbatical Brewing , 835 S. 29th St., Manitowoc.

The food truck, Captain Quesadilla, will be on site from 2 to 8 p.m. serving unique flavors of quesadillas, including dessert dishes.

The brewery will be open from noon until 11 p.m. and will have live music from Drew Peterson from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Sabbatical Brewing’s website .

5. Get your live music fix

Holiday weekends and live music go hand-in-hand, and Manitowoc does not disappoint.

In addition to the special performances already mentioned, the following acts will be performing across town to kick off the summer season.

The Fat Seagull , 807 Quay St., Manitowoc

  • May 26, 6-9 p.m., Doug Sheen
  • May 29, 6 p.m., Conscious Pilot

Moore’s Irish Pub , 811 Jay St., Manitowoc

  • May 28, 7-10 p.m., Ian Gould

Salute to Everyone , 1107 S. 10th St., Manitowoc

  • May 27, 8:30 p.m., Chris Hodgson
  • May 28, 8:30 p.m., Jonny T-bird and the MP’s

Stage Door Pub , 701 Franklin St., Manitowoc

  • May 27, 7-10 p.m., Innocent Joe

The Wharf Manitowoc , 606 Quay St., Manitowoc

  • May 26, 6-9 p.m., Kris and Dani Crow
  • May 27, 6:30-10 p.m., Spicy Tie Band
  • May 28, 6:30-10 p.m., Smoke Road
  • May 29, 2-5:30 p.m., Matt and Sadie
  • May 30, 2-5:30 p.m., Road Trip Band

The City of Manitowoc’s Department of Tourism, branded as Visit Manitowoc, is responsible for facilitating an active relationship with hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions in the city to promote Manitowoc as a tourist destination on the state and national level. To contact the Department of Tourism, email tourism@manitowoc.org or call 920-686-3508. For more about upcoming events, follow @VisitManitowoc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or visit manitowoc.org/tourism.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc's Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony tops this week's list of things to do

