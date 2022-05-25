ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cat Burns review – slow-burn hitmaker resonates loudly with Gen Z

By Sophie Walker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5fMw_0fpfzfue00
Cat Burns waves a small rainbow flag on stage at Omeara in London. Photograph: Anselm Ebulue/The Guardian

‘It’s nice to play to people who don’t just know the song ,” Cat Burns says, drinking in faces that, until now, have been confined to pixels. Anointed by the algorithmic gods of TikTok, the young Londoner was plucked from obscurity with Go, a pared-back pop ballad about an irredeemable relationship. Released in July 2020, it has been the slowest of slow burns, now installed at No 3 in the charts. Once, her music was grasping at wandering ears as she busked along London’s South Bank; now, her songs are sought out by millions.

Burns built her audience from the comfort of her bedroom, and in return, she has been invited into theirs. This show, her first of two, is sold out, but the audience feels less like a crowd and more like a gathering of friends and well-wishers.

Her songs are titled by way of self-diagnosis: Anxiety, People Pleaser, Low Self-Esteem

She might have found her audience online, but on stage, Cat Burns is a natural performer, and her set is full-bodied, versatile and hungrily received. On record, her music is so stripped-back that it risks sounding bland when performed live, but she manages to create a spectacle from her songs’ simplicity. Her all-female band are dressed in white shirts and braces, mirroring her own rudeboy style; tonight, she wears a vibrant two-piece suit and a flat cap. Her songs are titled by way of self-diagnosis: Anxiety, People Pleaser, Low Self-Esteem. Her lyrics are uncomplicated, her themes are universal, and her humour is unquestionably Gen Z. “I think this sums up our generation quite well,” she smirks, surely ironically, as she introduces the title track for her latest EP, Emotionally Unavailable.

It’s typical of the way she cracks jokes about trauma before unloading it in her music, in the same way her audience repackages their own in a stroke of wit and 280 characters. The extent to which this resonates with the crowd is clear from the number of phones in the air, raised in salute along with a ripple of pride flags. Issues that once would alienate – queerness, introversion, fear and insecurity – are welcomed here. Emotionally unavailable? Absolutely not. But a people pleaser? Certainly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Frightnrs: Always review – crisp reggae and a labour of love

Creating that “difficult second album” becomes a great deal more taxing when the singer on your acclaimed debut tragically dies. Such was the situation facing Brooklyn’s the Frightnrs after 2016’s Nothing More to Say, an album that cannily evoked the late-60s era of Jamaican rocksteady, and whose intensity owed much to vocalist Dan Klein, who was felled by a neuromusculaar disease shortly after its completion.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitmaker#Wit#Tiktok#Busked
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
Cinemablend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Meghan Markle commended for surprise visit to Uvalde to donate food and lay flowers at memorial

Meghan Markle is being commended for her dedication to helping others after she visited Uvalde, Texas, to donate food to a community centre and pay her respects to the 19 children and two adults killed in Tuesday’s elementary school shooting.On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex was photographed laying a bouquet of flowers outside a makeshift memorial of white crosses bearing the names of the victims of the school shooting.The duchess’s unannounced visit to the memorial took place after she brought two large bags of food for volunteers hosting a blood drive at the nearby Herby Ham Activity Centre, according to...
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

The Guardian

291K+
Followers
73K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy