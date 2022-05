While One Piece might focus on the pirates that are sailing the Grand Line in search of the treasure that helped make Gol D. Roger the king of the pirates, the military has played a significant role in the lives of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew. With the Straw Hat Pirates set to make a comeback in the fifteenth film of the franchise, One Piece: Red, the movie has confirmed a number of military men and members of the world government that will have a role to play in the return of the Red-Haired Shanks.

