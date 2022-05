President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Uvalde, Texas before noon on Sunday where they will visit the scene of a deadly shooting that left nearly two dozen elementary school students dead on Tuesday.The president’s journey to the small Texas town is not his first to the site of a tragedy. In 2013, a few months after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the then-vice president gave remarks at a convention to address gun violence near the site of the Newtown, Connecticut attack.Mr Biden is expected to meet with families of shooting victims on Sunday...

UVALDE, TX ・ 48 MINUTES AGO