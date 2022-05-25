ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do to honor fallen veterans this Memorial Day weekend in Fort Collins, Windsor

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
Whether you're looking for a large community ceremony or a quiet homage, a variety of events and offerings are planned in Fort Collins and Windsor this Memorial Day weekend.

The Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado will once again honor fallen veterans, with a special salute to World War II veterans through a movie night, morning ceremony, flyovers and live music.

A trio of Fort Collins and Windsor cemeteries will also host their own ceremonies, remembering the military personnel who were laid to rest on their grounds.

Here are veteran-related events in Fort Collins and Windsor this Memorial Day weekend.

Remember Veteran's Village?: Decades later, some of the village's Quonset huts remain in Northern Colorado

A salute to World War II veterans

When: Friday through Monday , May 27-30

Where: Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado, 2626 W. Horsetooth Road (in Spring Canyon Community Park)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoOhb_0fpfzCVh00

This Memorial Day weekend, the Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado will honor World War II veterans with four days of offerings, starting Friday with the installation of Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary Club's 200-flag Field of Honor American flag display. Visitors to the plaza can walk through the field of flags through Monday afternoon.

The plaza will also host a screening of the 1962 WWII movie "The Longest Day" at 8 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own nonalcoholic drinks as well as blankets and lawn chairs.

The weekend's biggest events will take place Sunday, including an official veterans ceremony from noon to 1:30 p.m. — bookended with flyovers of stunt planes and vintage WWII aircraft — as well as a big band performance starting at 1:30 p.m. and veteran-centric vendor booths on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a photograph of any WWII veterans in their family they would like to be honored during the afternoon ceremony.

Monday will be a day of reflection at the plaza, with no activities planned.

Honoring those who are no longer with us

When: Friday evening to Monday evening (with special ceremonies set for Monday)

Where: Grandview Cemetery, 1900 W. Mountain Ave.; Roselawn Cemetery, 2718 E. Mulberry St.; Larimer County Veterans Memorial in Edora Park, 1420 E. Stuart St.

In keeping with a more than 50-year Memorial Day weekend tradition, members of Boy Scout Troop 96 will place flags on the graves of more than 3,600 veterans in Fort Collins' Grandview and Roselawn cemeteries starting Friday afternoon. The flags will be in place until Monday evening.

The troop will also take part in a ceremony at 10:15 a.m. Monday at Grandview Cemetery to honor those who died while serving in the military.

Other similar ceremonies will take place at 8:45 a.m. at the Larimer County Veterans Memorial in Edora Park and 1:30 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery.

From the archives: After 32 years, a Larimer County veterans memorial takes on latest battle: Not being forgotten

An observance in Old Town

When: 2-4 p.m. Monday

Where: Old Town Square

Veterans of the Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars will share their stories and perspectives on war as part of a special Memorial Day observance event in Old Town Square on Monday. The veterans — part of the Northern Colorado chapter of Veterans for Peace — will give short speeches, share poems and quotes, and strike a bell "to commemorate the solemn nature of the day," according to Veterans for Peace President Travis Weiner. "From our perspective, the day is not one to glorify the military nor war ... but rather presents an opportunity for us to tell the public our perspective on these issues."

Remembrance in Windsor

When: 9 a.m. Monday

Where: Lakeview Cemetery, 32815 Colorado Highway 257, Windsor

American Legion Post 109 will honor and remember the military personnel of Windsor with a ceremony at Lakeview Cemetery on Monday morning. The ceremony will include remarks from Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer, the placement of a memorial wreath by the American Legion and participation from Windsor Boy Scouts, according to a news release from the town of Windsor. A brunch will be offered at Post 109, 624 Ash St., after the ceremony. Brunch is $5 per person and free for veterans and children under five years old.

Summer? Is that you?: 8 signs that a Fort Collins summer is near

Erin Udell reports on news, culture, history and more for the Coloradoan. Contact her at ErinUdell@coloradoan.com. The only way she can keep doing what she does is with your support. If you subscribe, thank you. If not, sign up for a digital subscription to the Coloradoan today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Things to do to honor fallen veterans this Memorial Day weekend in Fort Collins, Windsor

