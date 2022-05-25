Louis Garcia and Phillip “Skip” Longie announced as CCCC’s "PEOPLE OF THE YEAR"

"Good work by good people."

FORT TOTTEN – Cankdeska Cikana Community College (CCCC) is a public institution serving the Spirit Lake Tribal community in Benson County, North Dakota. CCCC is proud to note two individuals, who represents the caliber of faculty and staff members working at the College.

Louis Garcia was recently recognized as 2022 CCCC Faculty Member of the Year. Louis Garcia has made the Spirit Lake community his home for 55 years along with his wife Hilda Garcia (Redfox), children and grandchildren residing in the Bde Can (Wood Lake) District. During his early years Louis, a master Carpenter taught carpentry class at Lake Region State College, and Fort Berthold Community College. Louis also dedicated his time to visit with Spirit Lake elders to learn Dakota culture, Language and history earning the role as the Spirit Lake Tribe Historian. Louis is the Author of “Grass Dance of the Spirit Lake Dakota” Book, and column writer for the Benson County Farmers press “A message from Garcia: History and Culture of Spirit Lake Nation. Louis has been an employee of Cankdeska Cikana Community College for the past 25 years, teaching carpentry and Dakota Culture, CCCC Thanks Louis for his 25 years of dedicated service.

Phillip “Skip” Longie was also recognized as 2022 CCCC Employee of the Year. Phillip “Skip” Longie (Owe Wastena) 84 years young, born on the Spirit Lake Reservation. Oldest child of three and raised by his mother, Mary Jane Yankton. Skip attending boarding school at Little Flower and Fort Totten. Later Skip relocated to Chicago, IL where he worked for numerous years. When returning to North Dakota, Skip sought out to enhance his education. Skip graduated from NDSU in 1987. Skip is a humble and honorable individual who has done some amazing things for the Spirit Lake community. Employed as the General Manager at Dakota Tribal Industries, served as Spirit Lake Tribal Chairman (2), and most recently, Cankdeska Cikana Community College for the last 13 years. As the program director for the Next Steps Program, Skip made the program one of the successful programs in the nation. Skip is wonderful craftsman and is known for his pipe and regalia making. Father of seven and grandfather of many, Skip is truly loved and appreciated!! Skip has been a blessing at Cankdeska Cikana Community College as he shares his wisdom and experience. It has been an honor and privileged to work with such a wonderful and humble individual.

As Faculty Member of the Year & Employee of the Year each receives a plaque, a cash award, and a star quilt