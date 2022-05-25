ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the pairings for Greater Lansing girls soccer teams for MHSAA districts

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Here is a look at the schedule and results for Michigan High School Athletic Association district soccer.

DIVISION 1 AT PORTAGE NORTHERN

Wednesday, May 25

Battle Creek Lakeview 6, Jackson 4

Portage Central 5, Holt 0

Portage Northern 2, Grand Ledge 1 (OT)

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 1, Everett 0

Tuesday, May 31

Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Portage Central, 5 p.m.

Portage Northern vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Finals, 10 a.m.

DIVISION 1 AT HOWELL

Wednesday, May 25

South Lyon 3, Brighton 2

Okemos 1, East Lansing 0

Milford 5, Howell 0

Tuesday, May 31

South Lyon vs. Okemos, 5 p.m.

Hartland vs. Milford, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

Final, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2 AT EASTERN

Wednesday, May 25

St. Johns 4, Fowlerville 1

Swartz Creek 4, Owosso 1

Tuesday, May 31

Haslett vs. Swartz Creek, 5:30 p.m.

DeWitt vs. St. Johns, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

Final, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2 AT CHARLOTTE

Thursday, May 26

Eaton Rapids at Waverly, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Jackson Northwest at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Mason vs. Eaton Rapids or Waverly, 5 p.m.

Parma Western vs. Charlotte of Jackson Northwest, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Final, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 2 AT GRAND RAPIDS FOREST HILLS CENTRAL

Wednesday, May 25

Ionia 4, Greenville 3 (OT)

Thursday, May 26

Grand Rapids Northview at Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Lowell at Cedar Rapids, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 31

Semifinal, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central vs. Ionia, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

Final, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 3 AT STOCKBRIDGE

Wednesday, May 25

Brooklyn Columbia Central 8, Jonesville 0

Michigan Center 4, Onsted 2

Thursday, May 26

Hillsdale at Stockbridge, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Semifinal, 5:30 p.m.

Springport vs. Michigan Center, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Final, 10 a.m.

DIVISION 3 AT DELTON KELLOGG

Wednesday, May 25

Parchment 8, Comstock 0

Portland 8, Delton Kellogg 0

Lakewood 4, Olivet 1

Tuesday, May 31

Portland at Parchment, 6 p.m.

Lakewood at Otsego, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

Final, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 3 AT CLARE

Wednesday, May 25

Shepherd 1, Alma 0

Howard City Tri-County 8, Clare 0

Reed City 4, Remus Chippewa Hills 1

Tuesday, May 31

Shepherd vs. Howard City Tri-County, 4 p.m.

Big Rapids vs. Reed City, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Final, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3 AT LANSING CATHOLIC

Wednesday, May 25

Corunna 2, Durand 1

Tuesday, May 31

Ovid-Elsie vs. Corunna, 5 p.m.

Williamston vs. Lansing Catholic, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

Final, 6 p.m.

DIVISON 4 AT LAINGSBURG

Wednesday, May 25

Byron 5, Perry 1

Bath 8, Carson City-Crystal 0

Friday, May 27

Montrose at Ithaca, 4 p.m.

TBD

Bryon vs. Bath

Laingsburg vs. Ithaca or Montrose

Friday, June 3

Final, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 4 AT LANSING CHRISTIAN

Wednesday, May 25

Lansing Christian 9, Hanover-Horton 0

Dansville 9, Jackson Christian 1

Thursday, May 26

Maple Valley at Grass Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Leslie at Jackson Lumen Christi, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Lansing Christian vs. Dansville, 5 p.m.

Maple Valley/Grass Lake winner vs. Leslie/Jackson Lumen Christi winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Final, 11 a.m.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway .

