See the pairings for Greater Lansing girls soccer teams for MHSAA districts

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that they have received several reports of a black bear sighting in the City of Muskegon. The DNR says that the majority of the bear sightings were in the city limits, west of US-31 and south of the Muskegon River. They also said that they had an earlier report of the bear in a tree east of US-31, which leads them to believe that the bear is heading west.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO