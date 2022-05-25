See the pairings for Greater Lansing girls soccer teams for MHSAA districts
Here is a look at the schedule and results for Michigan High School Athletic Association district soccer.
DIVISION 1 AT PORTAGE NORTHERN
Wednesday, May 25
Battle Creek Lakeview 6, Jackson 4
Portage Central 5, Holt 0
Portage Northern 2, Grand Ledge 1 (OT)
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 1, Everett 0
Tuesday, May 31
Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Portage Central, 5 p.m.
Portage Northern vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Finals, 10 a.m.
DIVISION 1 AT HOWELL
Wednesday, May 25
South Lyon 3, Brighton 2
Okemos 1, East Lansing 0
Milford 5, Howell 0
Tuesday, May 31
South Lyon vs. Okemos, 5 p.m.
Hartland vs. Milford, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Final, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2 AT EASTERN
Wednesday, May 25
St. Johns 4, Fowlerville 1
Swartz Creek 4, Owosso 1
Tuesday, May 31
Haslett vs. Swartz Creek, 5:30 p.m.
DeWitt vs. St. Johns, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Final, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2 AT CHARLOTTE
Thursday, May 26
Eaton Rapids at Waverly, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Jackson Northwest at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
Mason vs. Eaton Rapids or Waverly, 5 p.m.
Parma Western vs. Charlotte of Jackson Northwest, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Final, 11 a.m.
DIVISION 2 AT GRAND RAPIDS FOREST HILLS CENTRAL
Wednesday, May 25
Ionia 4, Greenville 3 (OT)
Thursday, May 26
Grand Rapids Northview at Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Lowell at Cedar Rapids, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 31
Semifinal, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central vs. Ionia, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Final, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3 AT STOCKBRIDGE
Wednesday, May 25
Brooklyn Columbia Central 8, Jonesville 0
Michigan Center 4, Onsted 2
Thursday, May 26
Hillsdale at Stockbridge, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
Semifinal, 5:30 p.m.
Springport vs. Michigan Center, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Final, 10 a.m.
DIVISION 3 AT DELTON KELLOGG
Wednesday, May 25
Parchment 8, Comstock 0
Portland 8, Delton Kellogg 0
Lakewood 4, Olivet 1
Tuesday, May 31
Portland at Parchment, 6 p.m.
Lakewood at Otsego, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Final, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3 AT CLARE
Wednesday, May 25
Shepherd 1, Alma 0
Howard City Tri-County 8, Clare 0
Reed City 4, Remus Chippewa Hills 1
Tuesday, May 31
Shepherd vs. Howard City Tri-County, 4 p.m.
Big Rapids vs. Reed City, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 3
Final, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3 AT LANSING CATHOLIC
Wednesday, May 25
Corunna 2, Durand 1
Tuesday, May 31
Ovid-Elsie vs. Corunna, 5 p.m.
Williamston vs. Lansing Catholic, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Final, 6 p.m.
DIVISON 4 AT LAINGSBURG
Wednesday, May 25
Byron 5, Perry 1
Bath 8, Carson City-Crystal 0
Friday, May 27
Montrose at Ithaca, 4 p.m.
TBD
Bryon vs. Bath
Laingsburg vs. Ithaca or Montrose
Friday, June 3
Final, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 4 AT LANSING CHRISTIAN
Wednesday, May 25
Lansing Christian 9, Hanover-Horton 0
Dansville 9, Jackson Christian 1
Thursday, May 26
Maple Valley at Grass Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Leslie at Jackson Lumen Christi, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Lansing Christian vs. Dansville, 5 p.m.
Maple Valley/Grass Lake winner vs. Leslie/Jackson Lumen Christi winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Final, 11 a.m.
Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway .
This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: See the pairings for Greater Lansing girls soccer teams for MHSAA districts
Comments / 0