Lansing, MI

Lansing residents want drivers to slow down, but speed bumps aren't a quick solution

By Elena Durnbaugh, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

LANSING — As motorists speed past his house on Fielding Drive, all Jerry Rutledge can do is stand in his driveway and shake his head.

Some people, he estimates, are driving 60 mph, and many don't heed the stop sign at the end of the block as they cut over to Pleasant Grove Road.

"If you went right here at the end of this street and sat there for one hour, I guarantee you'd see 10 blow-throughs," he said. "It's crazy...they need to be putting some speed bumps in this neighborhood."

At the other end of Wainwright Park, located between West Jolly and West Holmes roads, Michael Mercer said he's tired of seeing people speed through his neighborhood, especially on ATVs.

"You should put those speed bumps in the subdivision so kids and anybody riding those things won't go that fast as what they're doing," he told City Council during its May 23 meeting. "They're doing 45, 50 mph. That's too darn fast for a subdivision."

Speed bumps are a common and cost-effective way to control speeds in residential areas, and Lansing has a system that allows residents to request them.

But getting speed bumps installed isn't just a matter of putting in a request to the city. The location has to meet certain criteria.

Bumping a request to the top of the list

In order for the city to consider putting in a speed bump on a residential street, 15% of the road's traffic must be going 35 mph or faster. And at least 500 vehicles must travel the street each day, according to Lansing Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick.

"Most streets with speeding issues don’t meet both of these criteria, which doesn’t mean there isn’t speeding, just that it is not of the level where we have used public funds to install traffic calming measures," Kilpatrick said in an email.

Other data the city considers include existing traffic control, street width, parking regulations, fire routes and accident data, according to city officials. The road also can't have a slope gradient steeper than 5% or be designated as a truck route.

To request a speed bump, residents must fill out a traffic calming information form and submit a traffic calming petition .

Currently, there are 30 petition requests awaiting action for different street segments in Lansing. Of those requests, six are for stretches of Glasgow Drive and four are for Moores River Drive in southwest Lansing. Six target Glenrose Avenue in north Lansing.

Lengthy process begins

If 25% of the households on a street sign a petition in favor of traffic calming, the city will conduct an engineering study. That study is followed by consideration from the Lansing Police and Fire departments and a traffic study to determine if the designated area meets the criteria.

If the street meets all the criteria, the city will then draft a plan for a traffic calming plan, which is presented to the traffic board before being recommended to the mayor and the city council. The next step is for council to refer the plan to the Committee on Public Safety, which then makes a recommendation to council.

Finally, the plan goes before Lansing City Council for a full vote.

Once the project receives full approval, it goes out to bid.

The lengthy process can make some residents less eager to put in a request.

"I, personally, was just going to go buy (a speed bump) myself," Rutledge joked. "One of those plastic ones."

Residents can also request police monitor the area or place a radar trailer to monitor speeds to slow down traffic.

People with questions about traffic calming measures are asked to call Lansing's Citizen Advocate at 517-483-4157.

Contact reporter Elena Durnbaugh at (517) 231-9501 or edurnbaugh@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ElenaDurnbaugh.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing residents want drivers to slow down, but speed bumps aren't a quick solution

