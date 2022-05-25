ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto, WI

Prost! Oconto couple hopes to open a waterfront beer garden

By Kent Tempus, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVhNt_0fpfypbJ00

OCONTO – Quaffing a beer next to a river on a summer day is enjoyed by many in northeast Wisconsin.

But since most folks don’t own waterfront property, Garrett and Courtney Sowle want to offer that pastime in Oconto to residents and visitors starting next month.

“We (here in the city) don’t have a lot of access points along the river for the public to use, so we want to help with that,” Courtney said.

The couple own a 3-acre property on Holtwood Way at the south edge of Holtwood Campground that they have dubbed “The Yard Park and Bier Garden on the Oconto River.”

They have applied for the land be rezoned from residential to recreational, which is scheduled to be taken up by the Plan Commission on June 14.

The Sowles, who outlined the vision for their property at the May 17 City Council meeting, plan to have The Yard open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Beer and wine would be sold from a trailer converted into a mobile bar. Different food trucks would be brought in each week, generally offering cuisine not available in the city, such as gyros and Mexican.

Picnic tables would be under a tent or pergola, with Adirondack chairs and firepits near the riverbank. A dock would be available so boaters could stop by or people could launch kayaks or tubes.

“We want it to be a public access point,” Courtney said.

An area would be set up with several outdoor games, such as ladder-ball, giant Jenga and others that families can enjoy. Another area would have hammocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwl7J_0fpfypbJ00

“This is really supposed to be an area for the whole family – for kids, adults – family friendly,” Courtney said. “We have a 7-month-old daughter, and it would be cool just to have something else we could do as a family and bring her too.”

The beverage and food trucks and the tables would be located next to the river in the corner farthest from the nearest neighbor. The Sowles said they’re not planning on having loud music or parties at the site; rather have music from a radio or boom box near the picnic tables, so it shouldn’t be disruptive other residents.

“It wouldn’t be heard all the way across our property, let alone onto neighboring properties,” Courtney said.

Most neighbors they’ve spoken with are supportive, they said, though after the meeting they acknowledge the closest homeowners are not in favor of their plan.

The Sowles also emphasized that their proposal fits in with the city’s 20-Year Community Plan, which notes at various points the importance of creating additional recreation space along the river, offer a wide range of park and recreational activities to residents and visitors, and “invest in the expansion and enhancement of the natural resources areas … that will be attractive to visitors.”

“We just think that it can be great for tourism, which I know is one of the big focuses in the city right now,” Garrett said.

They also showed photos of other beer gardens, including one they frequented when they lived in Philadelphia.

Garrett said some communities seek businesses to provide beer gardens at their municipal parks, including Wauwatosa.

“Green Bay doesn't really have anything like this, they have things (that are) similar, but not really like this,” Courtney said.

The couple initially purchased the land with the idea of constructing a home, but found that only a small part of the front was buildable, and only if they added enough fill to raise the home several feet to get out of the flood plain.

After buying the property, they spent a lot of time cleaning up the land with help from many friends and family members. The property was full of rats, mice and ticks, and chin-high foliage resulted in seven round bales after it was cut. There is still some clean-up of trees along the shoreline to be done.

Garrett said they wanted to present their proposal publicly so there’s an opportunity to address questions or concerns council members and residents may have ahead of the June 14 Plan Commission and subsequent City Council meeting, where they hope it will be approved.

“Otherwise, if it gets pushed out another month, it’s going to be too late to try to run with this this season,” Courtney said.

In future years, they would plan to have the beer garden open from around May 1 to the end September, depending on the weather.

Garrett, an Oconto native, met Courtney while they were attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout. After graduating in 2016, they were both employed as packaging engineers in Milwaukee, Philadelphia and then back in Milwaukee. After moving back to Oconto two years ago and buying the property, they now work solely in real estate, leasing vacation rental properties in those and other cities, including Oconto.

RELATED: Oconto High School graduation 2022

RELATED: Oconto's Lianna Baxter picks basketball scholarship at Oakland over volleyball offers

RELATED: Lawsuit filed to nullify Oconto's approval of wedding/event venue

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website!

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Prost! Oconto couple hopes to open a waterfront beer garden

Comments / 2

Related
WausauPilot

The end of an era: Angelo’s Pizza to close in Wausau

It’s the end of an era for an iconic Italian restaurant in Wausau, as Angelo’s Pizza Villa prepares to close following more than 50 years in business. For many, Angelo’s was a place to gather after Little League games, after high school dances and football games, for birthday parties and engagement celebrations. It was, for many, the place we first tasted the tang of pizza sauce and the burn of crushed red pepper on our tongues. It was a place where friends and families gathered, drinking endless sodas out of bright red cups, mouths watering while awaiting a piping hot, freshly prepared pie.
WAUSAU, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Experience Oshkosh Waterways with Cruisin’ Tikis

Have you seen the tiki boat cruisin around Oshkosh waters yet? Joe and Tammy, Oshkosh locals, will be the first to bring Cruisin' Tikis to Wisconsin. They founded this fantastic family-owned business to highlight Oshkosh and all of its beauty! Hop aboard Cruisin’ Tiki with a few friends along with a U.S. Coast Guard trained and certified Captain!
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

After Two Years Away, Celebrate De Pere Returns in Force

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) — Celebrate De Pere is back after a long hiatus. The annual Memorial day festival returns after two years away during the pandemic. “It wasn’t fun. They weren’t easy decisions,” said Brandon Beard with Celebrate De Pere. “You didn’t know what was happening the next day [during the pandemic], much less months in advance. We had to put security deposits down. We had to make a decision pretty early on as to whether or not this is going to go or not.”
DE PERE, WI
Go Valley Kids

Local Foods from Local Farmers, Right to your Door!

Want to spend more time this summer adventuring with your family and less time shopping and thinking about what you’re going to feed them?. This new CSA option for Fox Valley and Green Bay families brings locally grown, organic produce directly to your door from mid-June to mid-October. And, maybe best of all, you can choose what you will receive in your box from the seasonally available choices, so you won’t be burdened with figuring out what to do with an influx of rutabagas!
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
County
Oconto County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oconto, WI
City
Wauwatosa, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
wearegreenbay.com

JBS settles with OSHA after ‘terrible tragedies’ at Green Bay plant, others

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After ‘terrible tragedies’ at multiple meat processing plants, including one in Green Bay, JBS Foods USA reached a settlement with OSHA. According to the Department of Labor, four JBS Foods USA subsidiaries and affiliates have agreed to create a team of experts to develop and implement a plan regarding infectious disease preparation at seven of its meat processing facilities. The team will reportedly consist of company and third-party experts.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County set to open new campground, aims to suit all types of campers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a place to camp out this summer? Well, look no further than Brown County’s newest campground, the Reforestation Camp. Located on 4418 Reforestation Road in the City of Green Bay, the new campground offers numerous sites such as full RV hookups all the way down to small tents.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Gardens#Natural Resources#Food Drink#The Plan Commission#City Council#Mexican
wearegreenbay.com

Shipyard district, GB’s new destination spot begins construction soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The vision for Green Bay’s shipyard district has been discussed for years now, but construction will officially begin soon. The contract to authorize the construction of phase I of the shipyard was awarded at the Redevelopment Authority meeting on May 24, after previously getting approval during a city council meeting.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh bridge closed after inspection

The Wisconsin DOT is waiting for the manufacturer and a national expert to examine the damaged gears. Kiel school bomb threat warns of escalating violence. Kiel schools will remain virtual for the rest of the school year. The city's Memorial Day parade is canceled. SMALL TOWNS: Out of the darkness...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Downtown Oshkosh Bridge Closed Indefinitely After Damage Identified in Drawbridge Gear

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region has closed the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge near downtown Oshkosh to vehicle traffic to investigate worn gear teeth components. Engineers and inspectors from the DOT Bureau of Structures conduct annual inspections on lift bridges like this one. Those mechanical...
OSHKOSH, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Sundae on the Farm canceled for '22

The Calumet County Dairy Promotion Committee has announced that the annual Calumet County “Sundae” on a Dairy Farm will not be held in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict. The annual “Sundae” event will return in 2023. Shiloh Dairy LLC in Brillion will host the 36th...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wearegreenbay.com

WisDOT: Bridge in Oshkosh closed, investigating worn components

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Oshkosh is closed after bridge engineers reportedly found an issue during a routine inspection. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge is closed to vehicle traffic. The closure is so officials can investigate worn gear teeth components.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, crews responded to a sulfuric acid leak Thursday night. The initial page said the size of the leak was 400 gallons in size.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police recommend local bar not have its liquor license renewed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bar in Green Bay that allegedly leads the city in disturbance calls and recently had a security staff charged with sexual assault could soon have its liquor license taken away. During Monday’s Protection and Policy Committee meeting, Duel Sports Bar & Grill’s liquor...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy