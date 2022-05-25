ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Memorial Day ceremonies in Oconto County set

By Kent Tempus, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

OCONTO – Programs throughout Oconto County on May 30 will provide several opportunities to remember U.S. service members who died while on duty.

Memorial Day observances are scheduled in:

Abrams — American Legion Post No. 523 will conduct Memorial Day honors at the following cemeteries: 9 a.m. at Stiles; 9:45 a.m. at Brookside; Little Suamico at 10:30 a.m.; and 11:15 a.m. at Sobieski.

Oconto — Local veterans service organizations depart City Hall at 10:30 a.m. for a parade along Main Street west to Evergreen Cemetery on Cook Avenue, where the program will start at 11 a.m.

Oconto Falls — A ceremony will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10 a.m. The Memorial Day parade starts at 12:30 p.m. All veterans who wish to ride the American Legion Post No. 302 wagon should arrive at the west side staging area or Salscheider’s Antique Bar by 12:10 p.m.

Suring — American Legion Post No. 283 will conduct Memorial Day honors at the following cemeteries: 9 a.m. in Breed, 9:30 a.m. at  St. John’s Hayes; 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s; 10:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill; 11 a.m. at The Bay at Suring; 11:30 a.m. at Trinity/Frostville; and 12:45 a.m. at Hickory.

Also, the annual Memorial Day parade at Mountain starts at noon on May 29 from Mountain School.

