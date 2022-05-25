ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Orient, longtime Battlefield Mall favorite, expanding with second Springfield location

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

After having success at the Battlefield Mall for years, Max Orient Chinese restaurant will be looking to open another location in Springfield this summer.

Max Orient has been a staple of the dining pavilion at the Battlefield Mall, beloved for its noodles, rice and bourbon chicken (with free samples).

Owner Aaron Yuan said Max Orient will keep its location inside the mall while expanding to a new storefront space at 1155 E. Battlefield Road.

The new location, near National Avenue, will allow for more space and an expanded menu with sushi, Thai food and boba tea.

Yuan isn't a stranger to the restaurant industry as he once was an area manager for seven Panda Express locations and likes to think that's where he gets his knowledge of the business from.

The new Max Orient location on East Battlefield Road will have an inside-out theme with brick walls on the interior to give an outdoor feel while dining in. It will also feature wood dining tables with a solar panel charging station on top. Max Orient will have an outdoor seating area as well.

Yuan told the News-Leader that he wants his customers to enjoy a relaxed, comfortable environment while they are eating at his new restaurant, since that is not always possible inside the bustling mall.

Max Orient will be looking to open its new location in the next month or two. An exact opening date has not been set.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com , by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

