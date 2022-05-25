ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Fire training at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee

By Kayleigh Thomas
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Army National Guard & Westover Fire Department hosted a joint training event at the Westover Air Reserve Base Wednesday in Chicopee.

The first-ever of its kind training had multiple benefits including using helicopters equipped with ‘BAMBI’ buckets to practice responding to wildfires.

“Essentially they’re going to come around on an approachment based on the winds and factors of the aviators and line up, getting instruction from the ground to talk us into where they need the water,” said Connecticut National Guard Captain Mark Winchester.

The training event benefits both parties by preparing them to properly extinguish a wildfire scenario.

