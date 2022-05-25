ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa lawmakers end 2022 legislative session

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXb1z_0fpfwwHS00

DES MOINES, Iowa — It took more than a month of extended time but the 2022 legislative session ended in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The Iowa Senate sent over the last budget for the year to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk for her signature, and both chambers adjourned sine die.

The standings budget was the final one passed by both chambers. Through an amendment to the bill, filed by Republicans, the open enrollment deadline of March 1st for students in the state was removed, allowing them to enroll at any time. Also on that amendment, there is a section that prohibits election offices from accepting funds from private entities.

Iowa lawmakers ban COVID-19 vaccine requirements for schools, daycares

“The whole point of the open enrollment process is we have heard from the House and from others totally fine with public money for public schools so we wanted to get parents more options if they are not happy with the school they are in to transfer to a different public school,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, (R) from Ankeny. “So obviously with the other school choice pieces not passing this year, we thought that was a logical step to continue to allow parents to have as much choice as possible while staying in the public school system.”

Speaker of the House Pat Grassley commented on the work from the 2022 session and Gov. Reynolds’ school vouchers bill, and the failure to get it passed this session. He also talked about Gov. Reynolds supporting a rural House Republican’s opponent in the primary; where the incumbent was not in favor of private school vouchers.

“Well I think that is obviously the Governor’s prerogative and what I would say whether it was the Governor, the party chairman, a constituent back home, back to what I just said, at the end of the day ultimately as Republicans; it was the Governor’s choice to do that,” said Speaker Grassley, (R) New Hartford. “But at the end of the day ultimately as Republicans, we have to be united in our front come November.”

The disagreement on the Governor’s school voucher bill is what stalled the session more than a month ago. The House Minority Leader said that Iowans are paying the price because of this disagreement.

“The fact that the Governor and Senate really wanted school vouchers and didn’t get them led to some sort of petty cuts over on the Senate side just to punish House Republicans and House Democrats,” said House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, (D) from Windsor Heights. “And you know who is getting punished? Iowans. Iowans are the ones paying the price because of these political games between these two chambers.”

Governor Reynolds now needs to sign the budgets for the next year to make that funding official. The session officially closed just after midnight on Wednesday morning. Senate Majority Leader Whitver said there had been no discussions of a special session anytime in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Iowa public school open enrollment deadlines dropped

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds’ private school voucher bill failed to see the House debate floor this session; but Iowa Republican lawmakers did pass open enrollment legislation for public schools. In the final budget that was passed in the House and Senate, an amendment was added late in the night Tuesday. House File […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa Republicans reach compromise on bottle bill changes

DES MOINES, IOWA — Forty-four years in the making, Iowa lawmakers have finally passed changes to the bottle bill. On Monday, the Iowa Senate passed on Senate File 2378 to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk for her signature. The House passed this bill back in the middle of April. The bill will change the 1-cent handling […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New aid available to Iowa nonprofits from American Rescue Plan Act

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa non-profits are now eligible for a share of $20 million dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be distributed by the Iowa Economic Development Authority via a program called the Nonprofit Innovation Fund. Eligible non-profits can apply for anywhere from $500,000-$3 million in federal funds. […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Windsor Heights, IA
WHO 13

Grassley pushes for national program on targeted school violence prevention

WASHINGTON D.C. — In the wake of the Texas elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers Tuesday, Iowa senator Charles Grassley is calling on Congress to pass the Eagles Act. The legislation reauthorizes and expands the National Threat Assessment Center. It would also establish a national program on targeted […]
TEXAS STATE
WHO 13

Vilsack promoting use of wood products at Iowa event Friday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Former Iowa governor, and current U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack will be back in Iowa Friday. Secretary Vilsack plans to highlight his department’s efforts to develop and expand the use of wood products, strengthen wood markets, and protect community forests as part of its response to the climate crisis. The […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa legislators back to work Monday to hammer out budget deal

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse Monday, with the goal of reaching a deal on the state budget and ending the legislative session. The biggest issue that has stalled the session and kept most lawmakers home over the past month is Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice plan. The governor wants […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Pat Grassley
WHO 13

Why Iowa can’t ban abortion quickly if Roe is overturned

With a staunch anti-abortion Republican governor and large GOP legislative majorities, Iowa would seem poised to ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. There’s just one catch: a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that established the right to abortion under the state constitution.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What will change with new Iowa bottle bill

PELLA, Iowa — A new bottle and can redemption law has been settled on by Iowa lawmakers after a decade of attempts to re-write it. Under the new measure, grocers and other retailers can opt out of accepting cans and bottles. Those who do still redeem cans and bottles will be compensated at three cents […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

‘Gail Orcutt School Radon Safety’ bill signed into law

DES MOINES, Iowa — After more than a decade of advocacy, and two years after her death, Gail Orcutt was victorious this week as the bill that she championed to protect Iowa children from radon poisoning became law. House File 2412, better known as the Gail Orcutt School Radon Safety bill, was signed into law […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#School Voucher#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Iowa Senate#Republicans#House
WHO 13

Iowa traffic deaths trending upward into Memorial Day weekend

DES MOINES – So far this year, 110 people have died in Iowa car crashes. This is the highest number in the past five years. With millions of drivers hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend, it is more important than ever that people drive safe. Sergeant Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol said […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WHO 13

Iowa’s drought is expected to expand this summer

DES MOINES, IOWA — While the 1-2″ of rain that fell across central Iowa this week will allow for immediate drought conditions to improve, for the summer as a whole it could be a different story. Right now, about 2% of the state – which includes three counties along the Missouri River (Woodbury, Plymouth, and […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Rental property prices increasing across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Costs for housing and apartment rents are rising nationwide and in the metro area. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, in 2021, single-family homes increased by 18%, while ApartmentList.com reports rent rising by 17% in 2022. Iowans are feeling the effects of it. Johnny Case said he moved back to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Soldier dad surprises kindergarten daughter in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Its been a long year for Kira Hyder. The young Waukee girl started kindergarten in the fall while also saying goodbye to her dad as left on an active duty military deployment. On Friday as she said goodbye to her classmates for the summer, she was surprised by a voice she hadn’t […]
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy