Texas elementary school shooting: ‘Stand with Parkland’ calls for ‘impactful legislation that fosters a safer environment in America’s schools’
“Stand with Parkland” is calling for “impactful legislation” after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas has killed at least 19 children and two adults. “As we unravel what happened today, Stand with Parkland – The National Association of Families for Safe Schools remains laser-focused on bringing people together...www.masslive.com
Comments / 0