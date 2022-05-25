ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas elementary school shooting: ‘Stand with Parkland’ calls for ‘impactful legislation that fosters a safer environment in America’s schools’

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Stand with Parkland” is calling for “impactful legislation” after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas has killed at least 19 children and two adults. “As we unravel what happened today, Stand with Parkland – The National Association of Families for Safe Schools remains laser-focused on bringing people together...

