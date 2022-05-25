Texas elementary school shooting: ‘Stand with Parkland’ calls for ‘impactful legislation that fosters a safer environment in America’s schools’

Think you could spend a whole year in a haunted house? Even if so, you won’t be able to. That is the only rule the Heinzen family had for whoever buys their property. The family, who are paranormal investigators from Maine, bought the iconic haunted Rhode Island farmhouse where evil happenings inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” back in 2019, with the intention of opening it up for visits by paranormal researchers, according to the Boston Globe.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO