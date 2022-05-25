ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matteo Trotto, convicted in '94 Harkins killing, resentenced, given parole eligibility

By Brad Petrishen, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

WORCESTER — Matteo Trotto, one of three men convicted of first-degree murder in the 1994 death of Kevin Harkins, was resentenced on appeal Tuesday to a reduced murder charge that will grant eventual parole eligibility.

At a brief hearing in Worcester Superior Court, Trotto was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for second-degree murder.

Trotto was initially sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after his 2014 conviction of first-degree murder . However, the Supreme Judicial Court, in a June 2021 ruling, vacated the conviction and ordered a second-degree conviction based on a legal issue it discovered several years earlier in the case of one of Trotto’s co-defendants, John Fredette.

Prosecutors alleged Fredette, Trotto and a third man kidnapped and killed Harkins on Feb. 15, 1994, after the 36-year-old did not offer false testimony to help Fredette beat a drug case. Harkins' body was never found; prosecutors in 2012 alleged that he was shot inside a car that Trotto had summoned him to enter.

Fredette and Trotto were convicted on a theory of first-degree felony murder in which the crime of aggravated kidnapping served as the necessary “predicate felony.”

However, the SJC, in evaluating Fredette’s appeal, discovered the charge of aggravated kidnapping relied on for the 2014 conviction did not exist in the same form in 1994 when the crime occurred.

“The commonwealth now acknowledges that, because of this error, the defendant's conviction of murder in the first degree cannot stand,” the justices wrote in a 2018 ruling in Fredette’s case.

The court in Fredette’s case remanded the case back to a superior court judge to determine whether to reduce the conviction or to, as Fredette requested, grant a new trial.

Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker denied Fredette’s motion for a new trial, and he was resentenced to life in prison with 15-year parole eligibility in 2018 for second-degree murder.

In Trotto’s appeal, the SJC declined to grant a new trial, ruled the evidence was sufficient to sustain a second-degree conviction and ordered Trotto to be resentenced accordingly.

At Monday’s resentencing, Trotto, as he did at his first sentencing in 2014, asserted he was innocent.

“There’s no evidence to put me in prison for this,” he said under oath as several members of both his family and Harkins’ family watched from opposite sides of the courtroom gallery.

The SJC in its ruling determined the evidence was sufficient for a jury to find that Trotto called Harkins into the car in which he was shot and helped destroy the car afterwards - enough, they said, to make him part of a joint venture.

Among other evidence, the judges noted multiple witnesses testified that Harkins was afraid Trotto might harm or kill him, as well as noted testimony from a mechanic that Trotto, the day after Harkins disappeared, ordered him to dismantle the car and keep quiet or his family would "never be safe.”

At the time of his conviction, Trotto was already serving a 23-to-30-year sentence following a 1999 conviction on drug and gun charges unrelated to Harkins’ killing.

Trotto’s lawyer, Joseph Franco, asked Superior Court Judge William J. Ritter Monday to consider the man’s second-degree sentence as having started upon his 2012 arraignment on the murder charge, which would have made him eligible for parole in about 8 years.

Ritter, after hearing from Franco and listening to Trotto’s statement, denied the request, instead ordering the murder sentence to begin when the drug and gun sentence ended in 2019.

Accordingly, Franco confirmed after the hearing, Trotto will now be eligible for parole in about 12 years.

Parole eligibility does not guarantee release, as Trotto would need to be granted parole following hearings at which prosecutors Harkins' family could argue against it.

Unlike Trotto and Fredette, the third man convicted in Harkins’  killing, Elias Samia, has not seen his first-degree conviction vacated.

While he, too, was convicted of felony murder with aggravated kidnapping as a predicate, he was also, unlike the others, additionally convicted under a separate theory of premeditation.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Matteo Trotto, convicted in '94 Harkins killing, resentenced, given parole eligibility

Deanna Geoffrion
3d ago

they don't deserve to get out of jail they took a life let them stay there until they die the victims are the ones that never get justice or there families

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

