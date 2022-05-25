ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Crowd rejoices: Bid to rezone golf course for mobile home park rejected

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tf7Y6_0fpfvYFv00

Mansfield Planning Commission rejected a rezoning request from a Florida-based investor, who wants to buy Dawson Ridge golf course and install 300 doublewide mobile homes there.

Nathan Whittaker was looking to have the listed parcels rezoned from R-2, residential district, to MH, mobile home park district.

The five members at Tuesday's meeting voted 5-0 to reject the request, much to the appreciation of a crowd of about 60 people who packed into city council chambers for the meeting.

"You've got a lot of good ideas," planning commission member Dave Messmore told Whittaker, "but we represent the city, and if they're going to object to it, I'm not going to vote for it."

The crowd broke into applause after the vote.

"This does not prevent you from trying it again somewhere down the road," planning commission member Dave Remy told Whittaker.

More: New owner revitalizing 3 mobile home parks in Mansfield, Madison Township

After the meeting, Whittaker said he would do just that.

"We have all these families that need a place to live," he said. "We're going to bring it back in whatever the time limit is."

Whittaker earlier this year purchased mobile home parks on Yale Avenue and Walker Avenue in Madison Township, along with Armstrong Avenue in Mansfield.

Investor tries to convince crowd of intentions

He was the first to speak on the issue at Tuesday's meeting. Whittaker knew he was facing a tough crowd.

"Hi, everybody," he said. "I'm not very popular."

A woman replied, "Not at all."

Whittaker called the demand for affordable housing "massive" in this area.

He said the purchase of the other three mobile home parks "doesn't put a dent in it."

More: Mansfield couple surprised with news of new mobile home

Whittaker said the planned golf course development "doesn't look anything like a mobile home park that you would think of."

"I know the community has expressed a lot of negative emotion because it's a beautiful piece of property," he said.

He added the development would take less than half of the property.

"There will be over 50 acres of grasslands and trees and creeks," Whittaker said. "We'll keep all the rolling hills. We'll put homes where there's flat ground."

He referred to the development as a "manufactured housing community."

"Everyone will be pleasantly surprised how this turns out," Whittaker said.

He said there is a waiting list nearing 600 mobile home buyers.

"It (rezone) would allow 300 to 400 people to enjoy these views without destroying it," Whittaker said.

He told the crowd he sells the homes for exactly what he pays for them, a range of $70,000 to $90,000.

Whittaker added there would be no renters, only homeowners.

"There's families in our community that need a place to live," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6s8h_0fpfvYFv00

Golf course owner wants to sell property

Delbert Dawson, owner of the former golf course, co-signed the rezone. He also addressed the crowd, turning directly to them as he spoke.

He said he has owned the golf course at 591 Von Hoff Blvd. for about five years. Formerly Coolridge Golf Course, it was closed last season.

"I've had some offers on the property," Dawson said. "I've tried to do something that is going to be good for the neighborhood."

Dawson said the mobile home park could serve as a bedroom community for people who will work at Intel in Licking County.

"Don't condemn something before you give it a chance," he told the crowd. "Don't make a decision before you know what's going to happen. These are not trailers."

Since there were so many people from the neighborhood at the meeting, Remy said he would limit the number of speakers to six to eight and give them up to five minutes to make their points.

A Neighborhood Watch leader said the area currently has low crime. He feared it would increase with a mobile home park.

The man suggested Whittaker continue to redo run-down trailer parks.

"If you do the golf course, you can only make it worse," he said.

He also questioned Whittaker's claim about leaving much of the space untouched.

"There's a swamp. You can't build there anyhow," the Neighborhood Watch leader said of part of the property. "Find some other area."

Another man asked what the mobile homes would be worth in 20 years.

"It ain't gonna be 90 grand," he said.

Whittaker said the property would appreciate in value because of inflation.

"I disagree," the resident replied.

Residents tell investor to revamp existing mobile home parks

Another man who lives on Grace Street also suggested Whittaker continue to focus on revamping mobile home parks.

"Let's get them cleaned up first," he said. "Update the ones you have; then we'll consider a rezone."

A woman who says she has lived within a mile of the golf course her whole life said more than 420 people had signed a petition opposing a rezone.

"It's a terrible idea," she said. "It doesn't make sense in our community."

The last resident to speak said she had several concerns, listing sewage, water run-off, traffic and noise.

"What about the water and sewer lines? There are already issues," she added. "I'm really against putting in 300 homes of any size."

Prior to a vote, planning commission member Dan Seckel said he wanted more information from Whittaker.

Assistant Law Director Jake Linn said the planning commission had to take action within 30 days of the request, which was May 6, or the rezoning would be approved.

Remy suggested withdrawing the petition and bringing it back later, after Whittaker approached neighbors.

"I will not withdraw," Dawson said from the gallery just before the vote.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Crowd rejoices: Bid to rezone golf course for mobile home park rejected

Comments / 5

Related
Mount Vernon News

Conditional use permit for Sam Yoder

On June 14th 2022 at 7:00pm the Jefferson Township Zoning Appeals Board will hold a public hearing for a conditional use permit for Sam Yoder, to be able to operate a furniture building business. Address for permit is 17817 Pritchard Road, Danville, Ohio 43014. Meeting to be held at the...
DANVILLE, OH
News-Herald.com

Design and construction ahead for Lake County Executive Airport

The Lake County Executive Airport in Willoughby will receive a series of grant funding this year to begin the design and engineering phase of several projects, according to airport manager Patty Fulop. The construction phase for the projects is expected to come in another series of grants in 2023 and...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Union County residents voice concerns over a proposed solar farm

A proposed 250-megawatt solar farm by Samsung in Union County will span 1,500 acres of farmland, and many residents are unhappy. At an open house this week, people met with developers to voice their concerns as feasibility studies on the land will start this summer. The open house at Leesburg...
UNION COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
huroninsider.com

City of Huron wins lawsuit over who owns a piece of the Showboat Property

HURON – Erie County Common Pleas Judge Tygh Tone ruled in favor of the City of Huron on Tuesday in case that was over who owns a piece of the Showboat Property. The lawsuit was over who owned one the six lots that make of the Showboat Property, which is located on North Main Street near the Huron Pier.
HURON, OH
Farm and Dairy

146+ Acres in parcels, and misc.

Berlin Twp. – Mahoning Co. 60 Acres Tillable Balance Wooded With Some Timber Plus Joins Berlin Lake Region – Western Reserve Schools. Offered Separate & Together Selling Way Brings The Most Tracts Ranging From 7.4 Acres Up To 70+ Acres Each. Out of state owners will sell this...
BERLIN CENTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Golf Course#Home Park#Affordable Housing#Mh
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon public hearing shows community divided over solar

MOUNT VERNON — A public hearing on Tuesday offered community members the chance to voice their thoughts on whether the county commissioners should allow wind and solar farms in Knox County. For two hours, 41 people took advantage of the opportunity, presenting arguments for and against solar. The speakers,...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple people rescued from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were rescued Saturday morning from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna after kayaking, according to Gahanna Police. Water rescue crews were sent around 10:15 a.m. to the 400 block of East Johnstown Road, police said. Police said there were 10 kayakers with one holding onto a tree in the water […]
GAHANNA, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

What To Do With Five Points?

As payer of Marysville City income tax and frequent user of city’s facilities and services, I felt it was my duty to attend Tuesday’s open house at Marysville City Hall. Here the public was invited to come on down and kick around ideas on how the city could update Five Points, that iconic intersection on the city’s east side.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Morning Journal

Cruise-in coming to South Amherst

South Amherst Historical Society announced the the 5th annual Dust n’ Drive Cruise In will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 11, at BVM Catholic Church, 333 South Lake St. in South Amherst. There will be a $5 registration fee for cars and all makes, models and...
SOUTH AMHERST, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Housing
ashlandsource.com

Downtown Ashland's first arch installed along Main Street

ASHLAND — A small, giddy crowd gathered early Thursday morning at the entrance of Downtown Ashland. It was time to witness history. The city’s very first arch — coming in at 50 feet wide and nearly 30 feet tall — imposed its grand self over Main Street around 8 a.m. as its parents, Lloyd and Norma Wygant, readied themselves to be the first people to drive under it.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Juvenile Court judge puts commissioners on notice over his budget

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley on Friday put county commissioners on notice regarding future discussions about his budget and the salaries paid to court employees. "The Court hereby puts the Commissioners on notice that should the Board, in any future meeting with the Court, conduct its...
themountvernongrapevine.com

New Kokosing Splash Park

Be sure to stop in and visit the brand-new Kokosing Splash Park, located at 69 N. Main Street, in Fredericktown. The park consists of a 1,200 square foot splash pad, public restrooms, decorative retaining walls, artificial turf, tables and seats with shade umbrellas, park benches, new landscaping, new decorative street and security lighting, new sidewalks, a totally reconstructed parking lot, and much more – all at no cost to the local taxpayers!
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: No One at Fault for Gas Explosion in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – Emergency crews were on the scene of a gas explosion in the area of 104 and Durett Road around 11:30 am on Friday. According to reports, a Natural gas pocket was hit and there was an explosion from the incident. According to the Pickaway County EMA director a company was drilling on site when they hit a natural pocket in the ground.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy