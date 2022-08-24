Where refugees in Tennessee are arriving from

Teams of volunteers from God’s Pit Crew recently completed a monumental task. Building three homes in three weeks for families whose lives were uprooted by tornadoes that hit Kentucky and Tennessee late last year. In a press release from God’s Pit Crew, “The new homes are being provided for free, furnished, and decorated. Our volunteers and staff began construction on Monday, August 8th at the rebuilding sites in Benton, Kentucky, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dresden, Tennessee.” The first home was revealed Wednesday with the others being turned over to their new owners in the next week. God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson says, “We are overjoyed to provide these homes for these three families. Our volunteers put so much love into every moment of the work rebuilding them. We are so grateful to our amazing volunteers and to our wonderful donors who make all this possible.”

DRESDEN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO