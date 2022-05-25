Saturday music series in Mt. Pleasant inspires residents to come together on the front porch

When Elizabeth Gallegos moved to Columbia from San Antonio two years ago, she didn’t know anyone but was attracted by small town life and quickly made friends.

It was September 2020 and right in the middle of the pandemic when a simple shopping trip turned into an experience of southern hospitality. That reinforced her decision to move to the area.

Gallegos, who was recently selected to be an Experience Tennessee ambassador, has found new friends through events like the Music On the Porch series in Mount Pleasant.

To her, it's all about connecting the community to a fun cultural experience, while meeting others.

Music on the Porch, scheduled for Saturday, features Mt. Pleasant residents hosting musicians right at their doorstep, or porch, while inviting the city to join from April to July each year.

Gallegos is usually planning fun outings just like these to connect people wherever she goes and Music on the Porch is just one of these.

After looking into the Experience Tennessee program of the Tennessee Tourism Association, she jumped at the opportunity to represent Columbia.

“The point of that program is to highlight special gems in Tennessee,” Gallegos said. “I’ve lived in a big city my whole life. I never experienced a small town before this. And I want to help other people experience that.”

When COVID hit hard her work went completely remote, allowing her the flexibility to do just that.

“I thought, if I’m remote in San Antonio, why not be remote somewhere else,” she said.

The company she works for builds luxury apartments in the Middle Tennessee area and it seemed like this was a natural fit, being closer to her project teams, Nashville and even the Smokey Mountains.

Through her work and live face-to-face training events she hosted, she learned she had a love for connecting people.

As a Christian, she believes this is the why behind her organizing get togethers.

“People who have different skill sets and backgrounds, doing life together,” Gallegos said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Usually organizing outings of around 15-50 people, she is almost always on the go with people.

What started as a walking and running group turned into a monthly dinner, and soon the group made Music on the Porch one of their visits.

She hopes as many people as possible make it out to Mt. Pleasant to experience the Music on the Porch series.

Porches open to the public

The event is made possible by several local sponsors, including last month’s host, Jennifer Graham.

“This really gives us something to pull people together for one Saturday night a month,” Graham said. “This is laid back entertainment with friends, and I’ve met so many people out here.”

Graham is excited to still be gaining sponsors for the event which is a mix of city revitalization, business support through catering and giving live musicians an outlet for them to entertain.

“We have food trucks, the Grille serving out out of the portico,” Graham said. “Some people bring their own food and drinks.”

Last year, Graham said the event cost started to rise, spurring the need to retain regular sponsors. Currently 12 local businesses sponsor the event.

With these new sponsors, “it’s getting bigger and better,” Graham said.

The Porch events can attract as many as 200 people, according to Graham.

Music lineup

Saturday’s May installment of the event will feature folk band People on the Porch playing at the home of John and Kim Coursey with The Spice is Right food truck catering the event.

Residents might find a little something for everyone though, as the event has featured different varieties of music ranging from country to R&B and rock.

“We have a lot of new people,” Graham said. “This really pulls people to town.”

“It’s bringing two towns together,” Gallegos said. “Which is a lot of fun.”

Saturday’s porch event will start with food at 6:15 p.m. at the Courseys’ home located at 206 Pleasant St. in Mt. Pleasant.

For future events visit the Mount Pleasant Music page on Facebook.